Ice Spice sparks menstruation discourse over ‘extra pink underwear’ revelation

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

American rapper Ice Spice has revealed that she always keeps a spare pair of underwear in her handbag.

During an appearance on British Vogue’s In the Bag video series, in which celebrities go through everything they keep in their handbags, the 23-year-old shared the various items she carries with her throughout the day.

Among the items she shared was hand cream, a pair of shades, lip gloss, a wallet, two phones, earphones, and a pair of pink knickers.

“I always keep a panty on me,” she said to the camera. “The baddies that get it, get it.

“All my panties are pink. I always keep a panty because like, you just be having to change your panties – you know what I’m saying?”

The remark spawned a conversation on social media as Ice Spice fans discussed the various reasons for carrying around spare underwear, with many suggesting it was to do with menstruation.

“Ice Spice said she keeps an extra pair of panties in her purse. I’m 29 and I’ve never heard that we need extra panties in our purse,” tweeted one person.

“Girl I’m STILL tryna figure out why lmao like is something wrong? [sic]” added another.

One person shared her own reasons for carrying around spare underwear.

“My mom always told me I should carry an extra pair in case I ever get into an accident,” she tweeted.

Another concurred: “My mom raised me to have an extra pair since I started puberty. Nowadays I only have an extra pair when I’m going somewhere important so not always on the regular, but it’s not that strange.”

Some people further took issue with users poking fun at Ice Spice.

“Every body is a little different; sometimes your period surprises you, sometimes your vaginal fluid surprises you, sometimes sweat surprises you,” one person tweeted.

“I think it’s nice she’s promoting open discussion about feminine health. Disappointing seeing replies making fun of being prepared.”