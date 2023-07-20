Margot Robbie’s stylist reveals six barely-seen outfits for Barbie press tour

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Margot Robbie gave show-stopping performances on every hot pink carpet of the Barbie press tour, but a few of her planned Mattel-inspired outfits weren’t officially unveiled due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes cutting the world-wide event schedule short.

To give the missed looks the recognition they deserve, Robbie’s stylist Andrew Mukamal debuted six never seen photos in an 18 July Instagram post.

The first image showed the 33-year-old Australian actress in a Versace form-fitting number – pink, of course. Robbie’s sleek hair and makeup matched the subtle shimmer of the metallic strapless dress, with a neckline that looked as if it was the waist of a pair of pants. In true Barbieform, Mukamal adorned the look with baby pink socks, a white box clutch, pink crew socks, and Versace’s heeled loafers.

Robbie and Mukamal took Alicia Silverstone’s iconic Clueless yellow two-piece to a whole new level in the second slide. The Wolf of Wall Street star cut a classic Chanel figure in a tweed two-piece and tortoise-print oval sunglasses by Oliver Peoples. Robbie also donned delicate Christian Louboutin white pumps to mimic Barbie’s signature toe stance, while her fuzzy Chanel crossbody added contrast to the otherwise conservative look.

Looking pretty in pink, Mukamal styled Robbie in a double-buckle crop top and matching mini-skirt by Versace. The outfit was topped off with see-through pumps by Manolo Blahnik and a Judith Leiber handbag detailed with a sparkly silver bow.

The fourth slide showed Robbie from her Australia press tour look: a strawberry-printed Moschino halter dress influenced by the original Barbie. She also brought back her white Louboutin’s, but paired them with Gentle Monster sunglasses and a bouncy updo.

In the fifth image, Mukamal showed off his creation from the Mexico City press tour. Robbie was placed inside a life-size Barbie toy box with a logo-printed pink Versace dress and soft satin shoulder bag to match.

The sixth and final slide featured Robbie on the hood of a standout pink Lamborghini in Pierpaolo’s Valentino. Her pointed toe pumps mirrored the mini square-neck short sleeve dress by the luxury Italian fashion house.

Among Robbie’s notable looks from the highly-acclaimed film premiere was her dazzling black Schiaparelli ball gown inspired by the vintage Mattel “Solo in the Spotlight” doll. The tight-fitting haute couture piece honoured a classic 1960s style fad with a flounce black hem and red rosette.

For the final stop in London, Robbie wowed fans in London by wearing Vivienne Westwood. Mukamal tapped into vintage Barbie when he dressed Robbie in three layers of pearl chokers, a baby pink wrap gown with corset detailing, and a detachable white fur trim. The look was completed with a long train attached to a flower that was stitched on one side and fell to floor.

The Greta Gerwig film is set to debut in theatres on 21 June in the US and UK.