Living in Virginia, twin sisters Brittany and Briana are not only married to identical twin brothers, Josh and Jeremy Salyers, but these two couples also had their children within only a few months from each other. And on social media, fans are left confused as to how this is possible.

Back in January 2021, Josh announced the arrival of his son, Jett Salyers, with his wife, Brittany. The news was posted on Josh, Jeremy, Brittany, and Briana’s joint Instagram.

“Brittany did wonderfully in delivery. I am so proud of them and excited to be Jett’s dad!” he wrote in the post.

In April 2021, Josh’s twin brother, Jeremy, shared that his wife, Briana, had just given birth to their first son, Jax Salyers.

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife, Briana, and how well she did,” Jeremy wrote in the caption of an Instagram post . “She was so strong and brave and did an amazing job.”

In regards to what the relationship between Jax and Jett is, they are technically cousins. But, as noted in a post shared on Instagram this past October, their genes could go much further than that.

“Cousins, Genetic Brothers, and Quaternary Twins!” the Salyers wrote in the caption, along with a picture of Jax and Jett side by side.

Since both of Jax and Jett’s parents are full identical twin siblings, they could be described as “ quaternary ” since they’re genetically related to Brittany, Briana, Josh, and Jeremy.

And in the comments of this post, people are quite confused, trying to put the relationship between these two babies together, along with that of their parents.

“Their mothers and fathers are identical twins,” one wrote. “Both sets of parents then had kids. Same exact DNA created both,”

“If this family took an ancestry DNA Test it would show these babies as siblings, not cousins!” another Instagram user said.

Other people claimed that this connection between Jett and Jax was a little strange.

“Never heard of that before,” one comment reads, while another person wrote: “Y’all are weird asf”

However, many people also applauded the family in this photo.

“They are beautiful. Love their names!” one wrote.

“So cute,” a commenter said about the two babies. “They are alike but don’t look like twins yet, probably as one is older, I’m sure they will when they are older and the age gap isn’t so significant.”

Previously, Brittany and Briana have opened up about their marriages and home lives. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in April 2021, the former Extreme Sisters’ stars said that they not only had a joint wedding, but they also got pregnant at the same time.

“Little did we know that shortly after our double wedding, we would become pregnant at the same time,” Briana explained. “Both couples were expecting a baby, and so this show kind of allows us to share that story with the world.”

Aside from all being parents, Brittany, Briana, Josh, and Jeremy and their kids all live under the same roof, which has created a fairly strong bond for their entire family.

“I feel like I’m Jett’s parent, and I think he feels the same way about Jax,” Jeremy said. “We all live together and we are raising the kids together. It feels like one family unit, not two separate couples with their own babies. It’s the four of us with our two babies.”