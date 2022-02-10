Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her family and how her 13-year-old twins feel about having such a famous mom.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on February 9, Lopez, 52, noted how she’s fairly affectionate with Emme and Maximilian, who she shares with her ex-husband and singer, Marc Anthony. Some of this affection includes “hugging and kissing them a lot” and talking to them sweetly.

However, once Lopez drops her kids off at a fairly public setting, like their school, they tell her: “Mom, don’t get out of the car.”

“They love it and they don’t,” Lopez said, regarding her kids’ feelings about having such a big-name celebrity as their mom. “I think they’re very proud. They love me, I love them.”

“The three of us are like super, super close,” the Marry Me star added. “But I think it’s a thing that people know who their mom is. They’re navigating that. They’re teenagers now. Their friends know things.”

DeGeneres agreed, noting how big of a thing it is to be the children of “such a powerful, huge, person.”

“There’s a lot of things that come along with it,” the singer responded. “They’re growing so much, with so much more opportunities and things that I didn’t have when I was growing up, which is what you hope to give your children.”

“You want to give them a better life than you had,” she continued. “But it also comes with a different set of problems that you never imagined.”

However, the star still emphasised how “life is kind of beautiful” in this way, as everything tends to “balance out for everybody.” And throughout all “twists and turns” that she and her kids face, they do their best to “love each other through it.”

This isn’t the first time Lopez has discussed her relationship with her children. During an interview on Today with Hoda and Jenna earlier this month, Lopez detailed what her kids take into consideration before talking about their mother’s personal life and current relationship with Ben Affleck.

“They’re going to be 14 in a couple of days, and they have opinions about the world and their lives,” she explained. “And now they see their dad, me as well, we’re in the public eye, what that means, what that means for them, school, everything.”

“It’s a lot of things,” she added. “You have to be conscious, too, like what you talk about from your private life in public because they’ll read it, their friends will read it, these things will happen, all these judgments made.”