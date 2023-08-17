Influencer drowns in sea after taking night swim with friends

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An influencer has drowned in the sea while taking a night dip after an evening out with friends.

María Fernanda Robles posted a photo of herself posing with one friend on her Instagram stories just hours earlier. The snap showed María rubbing heads with her pal with a serene smile on her face.

María, who was the stepdaughter of popular Mexican singer Luis Ángel “El Flaco,” had more than 25,000 followers on her Instagram account, where she shared photos of her travelling experiences and nights out.

She drowned in the sea in Mazatlán, Mexico, at around 4.40am on 14 August.

According to local media, María entered the sea with at least two other friends in the early hours of the morning.

One friend also fell into trouble in the waves, but was rescued and dragged to safety on Cerritos Beach. Shortly afterwards, friends saw the victim’s body washing ashore and called the emergency services.

Reports said María had entered the sea while under the influence of alcohol.

Her mother Mari Cruz Robles had María before she met El Flaco, who then raised the young girl as his own daughter and remained a father figure to her up to her death.

(Jam Press)

(Jam Press)

(Jam Press)

Before divorcing, the singer went on to have two other children with Mari Cruz, Ángela, 19, and Luis, 13.

El Flaco said in a statement: “Dear friends, family and colleagues from the press, with deep sadness I have to announce the departure of my daughter María Fernanda.

“It is the greatest pain one can feel. I appreciate all the messages of support and love I have received. I beg for your understanding of the deep pain I’m feeling at this moment and I appreciate your empathy for respecting my privacy.”

(Jam Press)

(Jam Press)

(Jam Press)

(Jam Press)

According to local media, the 21-year-old influencer was studying cosmetology at the time of her death.

Aside from her final snaps on Instagram Stories, the last photo on her feed was posted on 20 May. She shared three photos of her enjoying the afternoon on a yacht alongside the message: “Free and wild.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.