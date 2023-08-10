Hero teacher rescues 19 abandoned puppies left to drown in flooded forest

A kind teacher was praised by locals for rescuing 19 puppies dumped in a flooded forest and left to drown during a storm in Thailand.

Suputtra Linthong braved the heavy rain to rescue the animals when she received a call from her friend saying they had been abandoned near her workplace in Nong Bua Lamphu on 8 August.

The two trudged through the muddy terrain and found the hapless puppies soaking wet in a puddle and shivering in the cold weather.

They carried the puppies to Suputtra’s home in two crates and sheltered them, and are now looking for potential adopters.