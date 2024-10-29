Innovative home and tech products to take you into the future

Eager to enhance your gaming or audio experience or elevate your home life? Level up with the latest gadgets, cutting-edge tech and home products designed to optimise performance and convenience.

Experience elevated comfort with an ergonomic chair

( Secretlab TITAN Evo )

Whether you’re at work, gaming, or relaxing, if you spend long hours seated, you need a chair that keeps you comfortable and supported.

The Secretlab TITAN Evo is the chair of choice for the biggest esports tournaments and the best players — and it has also found an ardent following among office workers, gamers, creators, and more.

Tried and tested by leading ergonomics experts, the TITAN Evo is purposefully designed for adaptive support across multiple postures and activities, whether you’re working on a spreadsheet, hosting a video call, watching Netflix, or gaming.

Proprietary features like a dynamic 4-way L-ADAPT™ Lumbar Support System and a pebble seat base offer tailored ergonomic comfort to make long hours at a desk feel easy.

Shop now

Purchase a high-performing gaming PC

( ADW-IT )

As a leading UK-based technology company known for its high-performance gaming PCs, custom-built computers, and top-tier hardware, ADW-IT is the go-to choice for gamers and creators across the UK looking to build the perfect PC setup.

Offering competitive pricing and exceptional quality, the JAA Gaming PC is designed for those who need powerful performance without breaking the bank. Featuring the RTX 4060 Ti and fast storage, it’s perfect for smooth gameplay, high-quality streaming, and demanding creative tasks.

With a sleek, efficient design, the JAA Gaming PC combines performance, reliability, and style, delivering exceptional value at £999.99.

Buy now

Buy, sell and trade top-quality camera equipment

( MPB )

In need of a high-quality camera but don’t want to fork out thousands when you could save on top-tier gear?

MPB is the largest global platform for buying, selling, and trading used photo and video gear, recirculating 570,000 items annually. Known for being a simple, safe, and circular way to trade, upgrade, and get paid for gear, MPB is rated Excellent on Trustpilot, with over 40,000 reviews.

Buy used and save with MPB, which offers the UK’s largest range of approved, high-quality used photo and video gear, complete with a free warranty for total peace of mind.

Sell camera gear to MPB for a free instant quote, free fully insured collection and fast payment. Or, trade in and upgrade with free shipping both ways.

Discover more

Stay hydrated with purified water on the go

( LARQ Bottle PureVis 2 )

LARQ was created with a simple vision: to make pristine, sustainable drinking water easily accessible while reducing the reliance on single-use plastic bottles. Featuring a two-stage filtration and purification system, the LARQ Bottle PureVis™ 2 takes hydration to the next level.

The carbon-based filtration eliminates chlorine and PFOA/PFOS, while PureVis™ UV-C purification eradicates up to 99.9999% of harmful bio-contaminants like E. coli and Salmonella. With a removable filter straw and a detachable handle, this bottle offers flexibility and convenience.

Track hydration progress through the LARQ App, set goals and never worry about bottle odour with self-cleaning every two hours. The double-wall stainless steel insulation even keeps water cold for 24 hours. LARQ prioritise sustainable practices, including carbon-neutral shipping and recyclable packaging.

With every purchase, LARQ also donates toward non-profit work supporting clean water initiatives and tackling single-use plastic pollution at the source.

Find out more

Elevate your gaming performance with cutting-edge tech

( NVIDIA’s RTX 40-series )

Gamers know that without the right hardware, serious performance can slip away.

To experience titles like Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077 and Horizon Forbidden West like never before, harness the power of NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs, featuring exclusive technology such as DLSS 3.

This advanced feature boosts frame rates and visual quality by up to four times what’s possible without it, enabling gaming at maximum settings in 4K resolution. With support across over 600 games and applications, including AAA titles, enjoy smoother gameplay and enhanced ray tracing across a vast library.

But the GeForce RTX 40-series isn’t just for gamers; it’s a transformative tool for creatives as well, significantly reducing the time needed for photographers, video editors, and 3D artists to finish their projects.

Partnering with ASUS, a key NVIDIA collaborator, ensures top-tier GeForce RTX cards that deliver peak performance for gaming and creative tasks.

Buy now

Enjoy at-home rowing workouts

( Hydrow )

Hydrow is the connected rowing machine that brings the immersive experience of on-the-water workouts into your home, led by Olympians and world-class athletes.

Founded by rowers, Hydrow offers a full-body, efficient workout perfect for busy lifestyles. The original model features stunning design and a pivoting 22” display for dynamic, full-body sessions.

With dimensions of 86”L x 25”W x 47”H, it connects instantly to Bluetooth and heart rate monitors. For those with limited space, the new model is 30% smaller and lighter, featuring a 16” HD screen and a variety of colours, with dimensions of 80”L x 19”W x 43”H.

With a 30-day free trial and one-year limited warranty, Hydrow members also get access to 5,000-plus workouts, including HIIT, yoga and more.

Buy now

Unleash creative magic with an innovative craft tool

( Cricut )

Want to craft a bespoke gift from the heart or add a personal touch to any occasion?

The Cricut Joy Xtra™ is a groundbreaking crafting tool that’s revolutionising home crafting. With its compact design, this smart cutting machine fits perfectly in any space, making it a must-have for every crafter.

Smart Crafting Technology enhances your ability to cut, write, draw, and foil with ease – so you can make your vision come to life. With the free Cricut Design Space™ app, you’ll have inspiration at your fingertips.

Explore over a million projects, from custom cards and tees to bespoke wall art and personalised vinyl decals. Join a worldwide network of over nine million Cricut crafters today.

Discover More

Enjoy custom connectivity solutions

( Cornelius Electronics )

Cornelius Electronics is a UK-based manufacturer renowned for high-quality wire harnesses, cable assemblies, box builds, overmolding, and vacuum forming.

Initially created to serve the UK gaming machine industry, the company has expanded to become a trusted partner across various sectors, including medical, military, automotive, and industrial machinery.

Operating from a facility in South Wales, Cornelius Electronics designs, builds, and ships high-quality electronic components in-house. As a beta testing site for Schleuniger, Cornelius leads the way in adopting cutting-edge technologies, driving advancements in subcontract electronics manufacturing before they hit the broader market.

By utilising the latest technologies, the company provides cost-effective solutions with a focus on innovation. Get a free quote today.

Find out more

Buy an iPhone keyboard that’s like a remote control for your life

( Clicks )

Perfect for up-and-coming entrepreneurs, CEOs, and former BlackBerry users, the Clicks Keyboard is a revolutionary iPhone case designed by experts from Apple, BlackBerry, Google, and Meta, combining insights from iPhone usability, keyboard ergonomics, and app development.

This premium keyboard gives your iPhone superpowers, like freeing up 50% more usable screen real-estate so you can tackle more tasks on the go. It provides a tactile typing experience — a satisfying click that feels like ASMR for your thumbs.

The Clicks Keyboard allows you to launch apps, shortcuts, and place calls at the push of a key, with 37 customisable action buttons, backlit keys for typing in the dark, and quick access to Siri.

The new iPhone 16 model introduces a redesigned ergonomic keyboard with larger buttons, premium materials, and MagSafe wireless charging. Available in three colours: Surf, Spice, and Onyx. Receive £20 off with code CLICKSKEY20 at checkout. Offer ends 20 December 2024.

Discover more

Get your dream gaming PC delivered tomorrow

( CyberPowerPC )

CyberPowerPC UK is a global leader in gaming PC manufacturing, known for delivering high-end, fully customisable desktops and laptops designed for optimal gaming performance.

Whether for gaming or content creation, CyberPowerPC offers meticulously crafted systems to meet every need. Choose from custom-built gaming PCs or opt for next-day delivery options, ensuring they can start playing without delay.

The easy-to-use configurator allows users to select each component based on their specific preferences and budget. For those in need of a quick solution, CyberPowerPC’s next-day PCs are pre-built and ready to ship, with a five-year warranty (two years parts, five years labour) and lifetime technical support. Order before 2pm for next-day delivery.

Order now

Experience crystal-clear audio anywhere

( MOMENTUM True Wireless )

Step into the future with MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 by Sennheiser. Unveil personalised, crystal-clear audio through the TrueResponse transducer system.

Lossless audio support guarantees flawless wireless sound. Tailor your sound using our research-based Sound Personalisation, developed in collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute.

Enjoy advanced wireless features, like Bluetooth 5.4 and Auracast support. The ergonomic design ensures all-day comfort, while adaptive ANC lets you focus on your audio, and Transparency Mode provides awareness of your surroundings.

The six-mic system refines calls and voice assistants. Enjoy 30 hours of listening plus quick charging. Explore modern features, timeless design, and Sennheiser quality in one product.

Buy now

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.