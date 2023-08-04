Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ireland Baldwin has opened up about her experiences breastfeeding her first child, with the model revealing that it took her “a little time” to adjust to the idea.

The 27-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger took to Instagram on 3 August to open up about her life as a new mother. In a since-delated Instagram post shared in May, she first revealed that she gave birth to her child, Holland, who she shares with musician RAC.

As her new post came amid National Breastfeeding Month, she opened up about the importance of feeding her baby, before confessing that she didn’t want to breastfeed at first.

“I think yesterday was International Breastfeeding Day? Regardless of how you choose to feed your baby, a happy, fed baby is all that matters,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a snap of herself holding her baby, whose face wasn’t in the picture. “To be completely transparent, I did not want to breastfeed. I had my own personal reasons for that choice.”

However, according to Baldwin, she then adjusted to the idea of breastfeeding. She also specified that she still gives her baby formula, in addition to breastfeeding.

“But it turned out that me and little miss were kind of good at it!!! It just took a little time to get there. She was supplemented with formula and still gets formula/breast milk combo!” she continued. “I take pride in my ability to feed her with these milk jugs but I also love that she’s taking well to all of the options.”

She concluded her post by sharing a message to people who are also raising children, adding: “Regardless of what you’re doing, just know, you’re doing a good job!!! In case someone hasn’t told you that lately.”

In the comments of Baldwin’s post, many fans have praised her message about the different ways that mothers can feed their children.

“Thanks for this! Many moms need to hear they are doing a good job no matter if they are formula or breast fed,” one viewer wrote, while another added: “Thanks for normalising that a well fed baby is most important.”

A third wrote: “Beautiful thing to say. It can be such an angsty, exhausting time, but I look back and remember all those warm relaxing cuddles I had with my babies at feeding time, however it happened. Let the love flow.”

Other fans expressed how they could relate to Baldwin’s experiences with breastfeeding and formula, with one writing: “Thanks for sharing that you combo feed both breastmilk and formula and congrats to you and your baby for doing so well with both! Formula is life-saving! My son needed it due to my low milk supply and his tongue tie issues.”

In January of this year, Baldwin first announced that she was expecting her a child with the record producer, whose real name is André Allen Anjos. At the time, she posted a photograph of a sonogram on her Instagram account, with a caption that read: “Happy New Year,” alongside a heart emoji.

Baldwin followed up her post with a picture of a positive pregnancy test on her Instagram Stories, writing: “It’s not a dog lol.” The comment was seemingly in reference to speculation that her post was a joke, and that she was, in fact, getting a new puppy.

That same month, the model also appeared on the Girlboss Radio podcast to reveal her daughter’s name, Holland, and describe the inspiration behind.

“I’m Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent,” she said. “And then I love the actress Holland Taylor. I’ve always loved that name since I was young. I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we’re going with Holland.”

While Baldwin has continued to post about Holland on social media since welcoming her in May, she’s opted not to share any photos of the baby’s face.

Last week, she took to Instagram to share two pictures of her daughter in a blue dress, with one picture showing the baby being photographed by a camera. However, Holland’s face was hidden with a drawing of a pink heart.

In the caption, Baldwin went on to praise her child, writing: “I am so crazy about her I don’t even know what to do.”