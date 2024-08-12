Ireland Baldwin reveals her daughter Holland ‘finally’ met her seven aunts and uncles

Support truly

Ireland Baldwin has revealed that her daughter Holland “finally” met Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin’s seven children.

The 28-year-old model, who is also the daughter of actor Kim Basinger, took to Instagram on August 11 to share a photo of her entire family. Her post included a photo and video of Holland, 14 months, and her seven aunts and uncles as they all posed on a couch. In the video, a voice behind the camera said: “Everybody say mommy!”

The Instagram carousel ended with a video of Holland holding hands with Hilaria and Alec’s youngest child Ilaria, who was born in 2022.

“Holland finally met her aunts and uncles,” Ireland wrote in the caption, alongside a crying laughing face emoji. She also tagged Hilaria’s Instagram account.

Ireland welcomed her first child with musician RAC – real name Andre Allen Anjos – in May 2023. In addition to Ilaria, Alec and Hilaria share six other children: Carmen, 10, Rafael, nine, Leonardo, seven, Romeo, six, and Eduardo and Maria Lucia, three.

The model’s post came two months after Hilaria and Alec announced they’re filming a reality show, titled The Baldwins. In a teaser clip for the upcoming TLC show, Alec and Hilaria began by introducing themselves and cracking a joke about their large brood of children.

“We have an announcement to make,” Hilaria teased. As Alec looked alarmed – chiming in, “Good God, no” – Hilaria reassured him that it was not another pregnancy announcement. “No, definitely not! We’re done having kids,” she said.

The video then cut to clips of the couple’s children running around their home, as Alec said: “We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs – the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy.”

The video also showed the parents attempting to wrangle their children, posing for photos on a couch and shouting in unison: “We are the Baldwins!”

“And we’re coming to TLC!” the actor added, before joking: “God help you all!”

In the caption, Alec revealed that the reality TV series will debut on the network in 2025. According to Variety, The Baldwins will “invite viewers into the home” that Alec and Hilaria share with their seven children. “For the first time, they’re opening up their family lives and bringing everyone in to join in the nonstop love, laughter and drama,” TLC said in June.

In May, Ireland took to Instagram to share sweet photos of Holland with her famous grandfather at the Museum of Ice Cream. The first photo showed Holland sitting in a toddler carrier on her mother’s back, while the 30 Rock star looked at his granddaughter and smiled.

“Torturing granddaddy pop pop peepaw (it’s a working title) by forcing him and Andre to go to the museum of ice cream,” Ireland wrote in the caption.