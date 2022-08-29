Irina Shayk’s photo with ex Bradley Cooper sparks reconciliation rumours

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Irina Shayk has sparked rumours of reconciliation with her ex Bradley Cooper by sharing a photo of them together on Instagram.

The 36-year-old supermodel shared various images of herself on a tropical trip on Tuesday, as her first photo featured her lounging on the beach next to a pig. She also shared a snap with Cooper, revealing they’ve reunited.

The former couple could be seen smiling for the camera and feeding a group of pigs, while Shayk rested her head on the actor’s shoulder.

Shayk - who split from the Silver Linings Playbook star in 2019 - kept the caption of her post short and sweet with a red heart emoji.

Fans in the comments went on to question if the duo have rekindled their romance once again.

“I hope they [get] back together and will never separate again,” one wrote, while another asked: “Oooops back together again?”

Other fans simply addressed how happy they were to see Shayk and Cooper together, one of which said: “Pure joy to see you two smiling and surrounded by all these animals.”

Throughout their four-year relationship, both Shayk and Cooper kept their private life out of the spotlight. However, in March 2021, the supermodel shared a rare comment about her ex and co-parenting, as they share a five-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

“I never understood the term co-parenting,”she told Elle, at the time. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting.”

Following their split, Shayk was briefly linked to Kanye West, asTMZ reported in June 2021 that the pair was “100 percent romantically together”.

Last month, it was first reported that Cooper had begun dating Huma Abedin, who was a longtime adviser to Hillary Clinton. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the politician and Oscar winner got together through the help of their “matchmaker,” Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

“Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, [and] they’ve been keeping it really quiet,” the source said, adding that the Star is Born star broke up with Diana Agron before dating Abedin.

“Anna definitely played matchmaker,” they continued. “She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.”