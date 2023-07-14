NFL player Isaac Rochell praised after sharing ‘game plan’ for how to propose

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are praising NFL player Isaac Rochell after he shared a “game plan” for how to propose.

The 28-year-old athlete, who’s been married to influencer Allison Kuch since 2021, shared the clip with the proposal plan on TikTok on Thursday. In the footage, which started off with the title “pov: you’re scared to propose,” Rochell provided some ideas to viewers who are wanting to pop the question to their partners.

In the clip, he proceeded to hold a pointing stick and direct it towards a white board that read: “Husband PSA.” Rochell went on to read the first step in his plan for men: “Get a ring.”

“Know what ring she wants, and get the ring that she wants,” he told viewers. “Don’t play games with that, I promise you. It’s a representation of you.”

Rochell went on to describe the importance of a proposal plan, which he called “Xs and Os,” referring to the different positions in football. More specifically, he encouraged men to come up with a plan for both where and when they’ll propose.

“Don’t be the dude out here who’s talking about: ‘Oh I’ll just…propose wherever,’” he said. “No, you won’t. Have a game plan. Pick a spot that’s meaningful to both of you guys.”

For his next piece of advice, the Los Angeles Chargers player told men to be “basic AF” when proposing, meaning that they should be open to fully documenting the occasion.

“Do not be one of those guys who thinks it’s soft to get a videographer, a photographer,” he said. “You’re gonna want that. Pictures, videos, you’re gonna want that later on in life to show your kids, your family, all that.”

He encouraged men to know what they’re going to say when proposing, before claiming that they could “black out” during the occasion if they don’t know. Rochell went on to describe the strategy he followed when asking his partner to marry him.

“I memorised the whole game plan of what I was going to say,” he explained. “You’re going to rip off that, but have memorised something.”

For his final step, he told viewers to “have something ready” after the proposal is done. According to Rochell, what you have planned after the occasion in order to keep that “energy going,” is “way more important”. He also specified what he did with his wife after popping the question in 2020.

“Nobody wants to get proposed to and just go on and do nothing,” he said. “What I did is, I proposed and I had a whole party, a staycation for me and my wife. I had champagne immediately. Get those vibes going. Make sure she’s excited, and make sure you’re excited afterwards.”

He concluded: “Proposal’s one piece. The afterparty, turn up session, is the other piece.”

In the caption, he encouraged viewers to take his advice, writing: “Men, stop playing games… I’m giving you the cheat code.”

Rochell’s video has quickly gone viral on TikTok, where it has amassed more than 3.6m views. In the comments, many women revealed they wanted their own partners to follow the game plan when proposing.

“Can you personally FaceTime my man and let him know this,” one person jokingly wrote, while another added: “Isaac put this on HIS [For You page], not mine.”

A third quipped: “Isaac, can you send this to him?”

Other people went on to applaud some of the points that Rochell included for the proposal idea.

“We love a man who values photography and videography,” one viewer wrote, while another said: “Man is spot on, I am proud to say I checked off all these boxes lol.”

Reality star Francesca Farago, who recently got engaged to partner Jesse Sullivan, added: “Can confirm the after-proposal party is SOOO important !!! I remember that part more than the actual proposal.”

Other people also praised the football player’s relationship with his wife, with one writing: “@Allison Kuch how’d you train him so well.”

In July 2020, Rochell first shared on Instagram that he proposed to his now-wife. His post included a picture of the picnic they had on the beach during the proposal, and a close-up of his partner’s engagement ring.

“And here’s to the rest of my life with the most amazing woman I’ve ever met. I love you,” he wrote in the caption.

While the pair had a destination wedding in Mexico in April 2021, Kuch also revealed on TikTok in December of that year that she and her partner had secretly eloped in December 2020.

Last month, the couple also announced on Instagram that they’ll be welcoming their first child in December.