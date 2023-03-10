Lizzo helps fan propose to his boyfriend via FaceTime at Glasgow concert

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans of Lizzo got the ultimate feel-good moment during her concert in Glasgow this week after the singer helped make a proposal happen on stage.

The “About Damn Time” singer had just finished performing one of her songs at the OVO Hydro arena on Wednesday (8 March) when she spotted an attendee holding up a message on their phone for her to read.

The message said: “Ask my brother’s boyfriend to marry him.”

Lizzo was handed a phone that had one half of the couple, named Ryan, on FaceTime. She greeted him and branded him “the chillest person in the world” after he casually said the show had been “amazing”.

She then told Ryan that his boyfriend, Grant, had a question for him and handed her mic over to the man in the crowd as they cheered.

Grant asked: “Ryan, for the purposes that Lizzo is in front of us – will you marry me?”

The audience could be heard whooping and cheering, as Lizzo asked Ryan: “What do you say?”

Ryan, who appeared speechless, nodded on-screen and the stadium burst into shouts of joy. Lizzo asked him for “verbal confirmation”, but after being unable to hear anything from the other end, she declared that Ryan was “too stunned to speak”.

She congratulated the couple and returned the phone to Grant, who was seen crying with happiness on the big screen behind her.

The moment was captured by numerous fans in different parts of the arena, with multiple clips shared to social media.

One person wrote: “When you get Lizzo to help you with your proposal! Congratulations Grant and Ryan.”

Another said: “A marriage proposal at Lizzo’s concert was not on my bingo card but I’m so here for it. Congrats to Ryan and Grant wherever they may be.”

Lizzo performed to a sold-out crowd at the venue. She is set to perform at The O2 in London on Thursday 16 March.