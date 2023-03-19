Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bobby Brazier has opened up about his lasting memories of his late mother Jade Goody.

The 19-year-old is the son of late reality TV star Jade Goody and presenter Jeff Brazier.

In July, Bobby announced he was making the move into acting and joined EastEnders as Freddie Slater. His first episode aired in September.

Goody, who was best known for her time as a contestant on the third series of Big Brother in 2002, died in 2009 after a battle with cervical cancer. She was 27.

The actor was just five years old when his mother died, and he was raised afterwards by his father Jeff.

In a new interview, Brazier opened up about his memories of his late mother.

“I guess I know my mum through other people’s memories of my mum,” he told The Times.

He added that he doesn’t remember a “whole lot”.

Jade Goody and her sons Bobby and Freddie pictured in 2006 (Getty Images)

“Maybe memories of memories,” he added. “I’m always being told about her and what she meant to people.”

Brazier went on to praise his parents for inspiring his career path on screen.

“Thank you, Mum and Dad, for the opportunities that may come my way,” he told the interviewer. “But I can thank me for the belief in myself, and my dad for giving me the belief.”

In September, Brazier gave his first ever TV interview on Good Morning Britain.

Discussing how Goody would feel about him acting, he said: “She’d be proud. Why wouldn’t she be? Anyone who loves and cares about me, all my friends and my family, they’re all proud and all supportive.

“I’m sure – well, I know – she’d be the same.”

Asked by Richard Arnold if he had received any tips from his presenter dad Jeff, Brazier said: “No. But he’s happy I’m working consistently and earning and paying rent.”

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.