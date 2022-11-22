Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James Cameron has come up with an alternative word for vegan.

While telling the story of his and his wife’s vegan journey, the Canadian filmmaker described how he came up with the term “futurevore.”

“I tried to come up with a good term for it because vegan has all those connotations,” he told GQ in an interview this week.

“‘How many vegans does it take to screw in a light bulb?’ ‘It doesn’t matter. I’m better than you.’ You just want to punch a vegan,” he said. “‘Punch a vegan today: It’ll feel good.’ So the term I came up with is ‘futurevore.’

“We’re eating the way people will eat in the future. We’re just doing it early.”

In the interview, Cameron spoke about his 2018 Netflix documentary The Game Changers, about athletes with plant-based diets.

“We thought, This is it: sports performance. Right? A lot of people care about sports performance—and between the lines, it’s sexual performance,” he said. “So it’s vigor, it’s energy, it’s staying younger, but we made it about sports, and then just went out after all the vegan athletes and showed how they were doing better.”

The Terminator director also expressed how he needed to go deeper than just producing some documentaries and how him and his wife started “looking into pea protein” and decided to build a pea-protein facility in Saskatchewan.

Cameron’s much-awaited film Avatar: The Way of Water is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 16 December.

In September, Cameron revealed that a full screenplay for Avatar 2 was tossed out because he wasn’t happy with it, despite it taking a year to write.

“I wrote an entire script for the sequel, read it and realised that it did not get to level three,” he said. “Boom. Start over. That took a year.”