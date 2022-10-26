Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An old video of James Corden calling Pierce Brosnan “f***ing rude” has now resurfaced, mere days after the talk show host publicly responded to his temporary ban from New York’s Balthazar restaurant for his allegedly “abusive” treatment towards the staff.

In the video, filmed during a segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden back in 2017, Khloe Kardashian asked Corden to name a celebrity who was rude to him at a party. As part of a game called “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” Corden had to choose between answering the question or drinking a glass of bird silvia.

Corden went on to recall that “there was someone” who was rude to him at a party, but hesitated to say who it was as he didn’t know if the celebrity would be a potential guest on his show.

However, the Cats star opted to speak up and named Brosnan before describing an encounter that he had with the actor.

“I don’t think he’s a rude man, he just happened to be [to me],” Corden said. “I went to see U2 and I was there with my friend Louis and his wife, and my wife, and Pierce Brosnan was with some friends here.”

Corden went on to claim that he “left space” for Brosnan and his friends, who “walked away” in the middle of the event. He said the GoldenEye star wasn’t very friendly when he returned to the gig.

“They had been gone quite a long time and Bono was like right there on this sort of big runway in the middle of the show,” the comedian continued. “So me and my wife moved into this area, and literally, I’ve never felt anything like it, this arm went on here and just pushed me out the way.”

Corden then claimed that Brosnan never apologised to him at the time, explaining: “And I looked at him and he didn’t even glance at me, he just moved back into his area.”

Kardashian chimed in and questioned if the Mamma Mia! star might have been “drunk” at the concert. In response to that, Corden said: “Maybe he’s just a bit f***ing rude.”

On Twitter, multiple fans have defended Brosnan and highlighted how Corden has recently been called out for his rude behaviour at Balthazar.

“@JKCorden Remember how you felt when you called out @PierceBrosnan as the rudest celebrity to you?!” one wrote. “Well you are now officially the rudest, most abusive prick B-list celebrity on the planet!!”

“Where does #JamesCorden get off calling Pierce Brosnan the rudest celebrity he’s ever met when he himself is a rude celebrity?” another wrote.

A third person claimed: “Pierce Brosnan is not rude for shoving James Corden, he is cool for shoving James Corden.”

The video of Corden resurfaced two days after he addressed his behaviour at Balthazar. During Monday’s episode his talk show, he recalled how he made a “comment” he “deeply regrets” to a waiter at the restaurant who allegedly gave his wife the wrong meal three times.

“Because I didn’t shout or scream, I didn’t get out of my seat, I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language, I’ve been walking around thinking that I haven’t done anything wrong,” he said. “But the truth is I have made a rude, rude comment. And it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment, it was ungracious to the server.”

He also addressed how Balthazar owner Keith McNally shared an Instagram post last week about banning the TV host from his restaurant for allegedly making the comment. McNally later claimed that Corden had “apologised profusely” and rescinded the ban in a second Instagram post.

“[I told him] how upset I was that anybody was hurt by anything that I had done and anything that I had said and we had a good talk,” Corden told his audience on Monday.

The Prom star then praised the establishment, adding: “I love that restaurant. I love the staff there. I hope I’m allowed in again one day so when I’m back in New York, I can go there and apologise in person, which is something I will absolutely do.”

Following Monday’s segment of The Late Late Show, McNally went to Instagram to praise Corden for “very graciously apologising for his outburst at Balthazar”.

"It takes a real man to do this. In the past, I've behaved much worse than Corden, but wasn't man enough to apologise," he wrote in the caption.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Corden for comment.