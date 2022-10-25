James Corden has admitted that he made a “rude” and “ungracious” comment to a member of waiting staff at a New York restaurant which prompted the owner to temporarily ban him from the establishment.

The comedian said he made a “sarcastic, rude” comment at Balthazar about cooking his wife’s meal himself after she received the wrong order several times.

“It was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment, it was ungracious to the server,” Corden said on The Late Late Show.

Corden has vowed to apologise to staff in person when he is next in New York.

Sign up for our newsletters.