Jamie Dornan has opened up about his friendship with Robert Pattinson, denying any claims that he ever cut him out of their friend group.

Throughout their careers, Pattinson, 35, and Dornan, 39, have had a long-standing friendship, which also included three now-famous faces: Andrew Garfield, Eddie Redmayne, and Charlie Cox.

Pattinson discussed his relationship with the fellow-actors with Entertaining Tonight earlier this month, claiming that he was “the last one” to be invited to plans with Dornan and their friends.

“I wasn’t actually roommates,” Pattinson said. “They were all roommates, and I was kind of the last one invited.

“I was invited as an afterthought. There’d be like one slice of pizza left and I’d be like, ‘Is there any for me?’”

However, according to Dornan, Pattison’s statement was not true. While speaking to ET on 13 March at the Critics Choice Awards, Dornan said that while The Batman star wasn’t invited out of “pity,” he didn’t “fit in” with the rest of the group, as he had a lot of success early in his career.

“No! The pity invite? No,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said. “I think with Rob it’s always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, ‘Does he really fit in with us?’ Because we were not working and he’s working all the time.”

“He did Twilight and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us and we’ve sort of, not caught up, but we all started working more consistently, but yeah, Jesus, we’ve known each other a long time,” Dornan continued.

In a different interview with Access Hollywood at the Critics Choice Awards, Dornan expressed how much he enjoys spending time with Pattinson. When asked if Pattinson was excluded from events with his friends, Dornan joked that they would never “leave [Pattinson] at home” because he was “good looking.”

“We never left him at home,” Dornan said. “Why would you leave him at home? He was the key. He was the good-looking one.”

“He was too successful I think for us, early on,” the actor added. “He was the one who got a lot of the jobs a bit quicker than us. We all took our time…We had a lot of fun back in the day.”

The Belfast star has previously reflected on living with Redmayne and their time spent with Garfield, Cox, and Pattinson.

“Garfield and Robert were always around, and Charlie Cox,” Dornan said during an interview on The Jess Cagle Show in January. “I mean, there’s loads of us who actually ended up going on to do pretty well for ourselves. But at the time we weren’t. We were pretty, yeah, pretty, pretty messy.”

“It’s now weird to think about it,” he added. “Well, particularly for Eddie and I who lived together, and Eddie’s been one of my best mates for a long time, and now we’ve got, you know, five kids between us and we’re very much more sort of together people and stable people, probably.”