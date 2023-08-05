Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Aniston issue statements over ‘antisemitic’ Instagram post

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Foxx has apologised for sharing an allegedly antisemitic message on social media, hours after Jennifer Aniston distanced herself from the post and denied liking it.

The row began after Jewish news company A Wider Frame shared a screenshot of Foxx’s Instagram post that read: “They killed this dude name Jesus...What do you think they’ll do to you?”

He added the hashtags #fakefriends and #fakelove.

A Wider Frame criticised the “horrifically antisemitic” message, highlighting how Jewish deicide – or the conspiracy that the Jews killed Jesus – has fuelled dangerous antisemitism for centuries.

In response, Foxx (real name Eric Marlon Bishop) later deleted the post and offered his “deepest apologies” for any hurt he caused, explaining his post referred to a “fake friend” who betrayed the actor.

“I want to apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post,” Foxx, 55, wrote in a statement shared on his social media accounts. “I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry.”

The Django Unchained star continued: “I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community.”

The actor’s fans defended Foxx on social media, writing “it was obvious he was referring to the act of betrayal by people you know and trust”.

American entrepreneur and philanthropist Adam Weitsman commented: “I know you personally, I’m Jewish and know you are the last person that would EVER act Anti Semetic. Your kind and thoughtful to everyone. I would vouch for you always.”

Aniston, 55, became embroiled in the controversy after the screenshot shared by A Wider Frame showed someone with her name had liked Foxx’s original post.

“This really makes me sick,” she wrote over the news organisation’s post, calling Foxx out. “I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident.

“And, more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up on their feeds – I do NOT support any form of antisemitism,” The Morning Show actor continued. “And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

Jennifer Aniston distanced herself from Foxx’s post after someone with her name appeared to ‘like’ it (Instagram @jenniferaniston)

Some users accused Aniston of exacerbating the apparent misunderstanding with her post in response.

“Jennifer Aniston owes Jamie Foxx an apology because this is just silly,” one person wrote on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Journalist Brian Krassenstein noted the incident was a reminder of “how easy it is to misunderstand people and take things out of context based on different cultural ways of looking at things”.

He continued: “Jamie Foxx clearly apologised for being taken out of context. Can’t we just leave it at that?”

The Independent has contacted Aniston’s representatives for comment.

Last month, Foxx was spotted in public for the first time since suffering an undisclosed medical condition that led him to being hospitalised in April. At the time, his daughter Corinne told fans Foxx was already “on his way to recovery” after receiving “great care”.

Foxx was filming the forthcoming Netflix comedy Back in Action at the time.

“I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery has some potholes as well, but I’m coming back,” he said, in a three-minute Instagram video on 22 July.

“Every once in a while I just burst into tears... because it’s been tough, man, I was sick...but now I’ve got my legs under me so you’re going to see me,” the Academy Award-winner shared. “I’m able to work.”