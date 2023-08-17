Jamie Lynn Spears quietly reacts to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Lynn Spears has subtly addressed her older sister Britney Spears’ split from Sam Asghari on social media.

After reports about the couple’s breakup circulated on 16 August, the Zoey 101 actress liked an Instagram Post about the announcement, according to Page Six.

The post in question was shared by People and featured an old photo of Spears and Asghari on a red carpet along with a caption that read: “Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari separate after 14 months of marriage: sources.”

Aside from the one display of social media activity, the former Nickelodeon star has yet to issue a public statement on any platform about her sister’s relationship status.

Jamie Lynn and Britney, who were previously estranged, appear to have reconciled their relationship after Britney visited her younger sister on the set of Zoey 102 last June, which she later revealed in an Instagram post. “It was nice to visit my sister on set last week!!! I’ve missed you guys so much!!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family,” the “Womanizer” singer wrote.

Last month, Jamie Lynn hinted at the status of their relationship during an interview with Variety, where she said: “I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members,” while seemingly dodging questions about her relationship with Britney today. “If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don’t feel like there’s anything else that I need to say.”

“I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal. All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband and the work that I’m doing,” she added.

Britney and Asghari’s separation comes after an alleged fight between two about rumours of infidelity. TMZ reported on Wednesday that Asghari, 29, recently confronted Spears, 41, about rumours she cheated on him. The outlet noted that it was not confirmed whether the rumours had “any basis in fact”. Sources told the outlet that Asghari believed the rumours and it resulted in an allegedly large fight between the couple.

A source also told TMZ that Asghari moved out of the house the couple shared, and claimed that “it’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce”. A source told NBC News that Asghari has officially filed for divorce from the singer, two months after they celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in June.

Amid the divorce reports, Spears posted on Instagram on Wednesday night, where she informed her fans of her plans to buy a horse. “Buying a horse soon!!!” she began her caption on a photo of herself riding a chestnut horse on a sandy beach. “So many options it’s kinda hard!!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar.”

She wrote that it was hard to decide between her animal options, but finally settled on a horse. Spears also made a Barbie reference in the caption as she wrote, “Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar.”

Her Instagram account does not allow comments, so no one was able to publicly acknowledge her lack of mention of the split.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears for comment.