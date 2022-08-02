Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jane Fonda shared her regrets about getting plastic surgery and confessed that she’s “not proud” of her facelift.

The 84-year-old actor discussed cosmetic surgery and some of the downfalls that come with it during an interview with Vogue on Tuesday to promote her H&M Move campaign. Fonda said that while she knows many “wealthy women” who’ve gotten a “terrible” facelift, she also “stopped” getting the plastic surgery done on herself because she felt it made her look strange.

“I’m thinking we all know a lot of women who are wealthy who’ve had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible,” the Grace and Frankie star explained. “I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of the fact that I had [one].”

“Now, I don’t know if I had it to do over, if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, okay, you can get addicted,” she added about getting facelifts.

She went on to claim that she knows women who are “addicted” to getting facelifts and don’t even “realise it,” before sharing some of her daily habits for staying healthy.

“I don’t do a lot of facials,” she continued. “I don’t spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that, but I stay moisturised, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh. Laughter is a good thing too.”

A facelift is a cosmetic procedure done in order to “reduce the sagging or folds of skin on the cheeks and jawline and other changes in the shape of [one’s] face that occur with age” according to the Mayo Clinic.

This isn’t the first time that Fonda has spoken out about facelifts. She previously told Elle Canada in 2020 that she was done with cosmetic surgery.

“I’m not going to cut myself up anymore,” she said at the time. “I have to work every day to be self-accepting; it doesn’t come easy to me.”

In her 2018 HBO documentary, Jane Fonda Five Acts, Fonda detailed why she got plastic surgery and said: “On one level, I hate the fact that I’ve had the need to alter myself physically to feel that I’m okay. I wish I wasn’t like that.… I wish I was braver. But I am what I am.”

Elsewhere in her interview with Vogue, Fonda encouraged people not to fear aging and that getting older doesn’t mean you have to “give up” on different opportunities.

“I want young people to stop being afraid about getting older. What matters isn’t age, isn’t that chronological number,” she said. “Just because you’re a certain age, [it] doesn’t mean you have to give up on life, give up on having fun, give up on having boyfriends or girlfriends, making new friends, or whatever you want to do.”