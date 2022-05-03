Fredrik Robertsson was mistakenly identified as Jared Leto by numerous viewers of the 2022 Met Gala.

On Monday 2 May, Robertsson, a self-labelled “fashion addict,” arrived on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a silver, spiky outfit by Iris Van Herpen.

Robertsson, the editor-in-chief of Boy magazine, paired the structured jumpsuit with a bleach-blonde, slicked-back hairstyle.

However, shortly after his arrival on the red carpet, Getty Images incorrectly identified Robertsson as Leto, according to Vanity Fair, a mistake that was then repeated by both viewers and reporters.

The mistake was eventually corrected, with viewers attempting to raise awareness of the error on social media.

“OK - that bird man in Iris Van Herpen is NOT Jared Leto. It is Fredrik Robertsson. Apologies,” New York Times fashion director Vanessa Friedman tweeted.

Others found amusement in the error, with one person tweeting: “I’m crying, imagine putting all this effort into your Met Gala look only for people to think you’re Jared Leto.”

Leto himself arrived on the red carpet shortly after, in a Gucci outfit that perfectly matched Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele’s.

“Now we have three Jared Leto,” someone else joked, referencing both the identical outfits worn by Leto and Michele, and the case of mistaken identity.

Ahead of the Met Gala, Robertsson shared a behind-the-scenes look at his Met Gala prep. “We are getting ready for the Met Gala 2022 and I am so lucky to have my Swedish dream team in New York with me - transforming me into…well - you will see,” he wrote alongside a photo of his makeup being done.

As of now, neither Robertsson nor Leto have addressed the misidentification, however, the WeCrashed star did post a number of photos of his actual Met Gala outfit on his Instagram Stories.