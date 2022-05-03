Pete Davidson helps Kim Kardashian struggle up Met steps in Marilyn Monroe gown

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have made their Met Gala debut together on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

For the occasion, which celebrated the theme: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” Kardashian wore a dress previously worn by Marilyn Monroe to serenade President John F Kennedy on his 45th birthday in 1962.

The dress, which Kardashian revealed did not fit when she first tried it on, appeared to be difficult to walk in, however, as she relied on Davidson to help her up the Met Gala steps.

