Jason Aldean has been mocked for a photo of him and his wife, Brittany, which features her getting a kiss on the forehead from former president Donald Trump.

The 34-year-old influencer took to Instagram on Monday to share photos of her and her husband attending Trump’s New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago estate. For the occasion, Brittany wore a blue gown, while her spouse wore a blue and black suit with a cowboy hat. In the caption, she described the evening as “a fairy-tale ending to 2022”.

Many of the photos included Brittany and Jason posing with Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, including an image of the two women hugging.

The third picture in her post, which features Brittany receiving a kiss on the forehead from Trump, has now gone viral on social media. Jason is also seen in the photo, looking over at his wife.

On Twitter, many fans poked fun at Jason’s face in the photo and claimed that he looked unhappy about Trump’s exchange with Brittany.

“Lol. Aldean’s expression is hilarious. It’s a cross between displeasure and anger,” one wrote. “Trump would screw ole Jason over in a heartbeat but there he is. What a cluck.”

“That third rate country singer looks pissed and surprised. Hey Jason, he is used to ‘getting what he wants,’” another claimed. “Divorce in 2023?”

Other fans went on to note that they no longer support the “If I Didn’t Love You” singer after seeing him and his wife attend Trump’s party.

“Jason Aldean. Check,” one Twitter user wrote. “Always like learning of more entertainers I will never again support.”

“Officially deleted my Jason Alden library after seeing this,” another person commented on Brittany’s Instagram post.

Many people also claimed Trump was staring at Brittany’s dress during the interaction, one of which said that he got a “good long look down at [Jason’s] wife’s chest when he kissed her”.

This isn’t the first time that one of Brittany’s posts have gone viral. In August, fellow country music stars slammed her for her anti-trans posts where she said that she wanted to “thank [her] parents for not changing [her] gender when [she] went through my tomboy phase”.

Amid the backlash at the time, Brittany took to her Instagram Story to share her thoughts about gender reassignment surgery. She called the surgery “the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love” and claimed that “gender-affirming care is one of the worst evils”.

It also appears that Jason and Trump are good friends, as the musician shared a photo of the media personality playing golf on 31 December.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Jason for comment.