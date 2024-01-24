Taylor Swift’s response to Jason Kelce’s shirtless celebration

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Travis and Jason Kelce have opened up about Jason’s shirtless hijinks at the recent Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

On Wednesday 24 January, the older Kelce brother discussed what it was like attending a football game just to watch and support his brother instead of playing on the pair’s recent episode of their New Heights podcast. “I got caught up in the magic of Bills’ mafia. It is, it is electric,” Jason said, noting the name of the Bills fanbase.

“The energy, the shenanigans and I’m like I gotta have my shirt off at some point,” he continued. “And I didn’t get to do it beforehand ... and I can’t just take my shirt off in the box, like, who takes their shirt off in the box? ... So I’m like you know what I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of this box. ... This is how my mind works after 40 Miller Lights.”

Jason’s celebration quickly went viral, as several videos showed the father of three going shirtless in nearly 20-degree weather. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the official account for the Chiefs captioned a video of a shirtless Jason: “NO 1 HYPE MAN!!!!”

Following his shirtless stunt, Jason took to X to reveal that his children were watching the game from home.

“Buffalo is awesome, the energy is contagious. Such an incredible experience!!” he captioned a photo on X, which showed a text message that read: “Ellie said ‘Dads boobs are showing’!”

Even his wife, Kylie Kelce, was spotted in the suite smirking at her husband’s antics. “Jason Kelce. Man of the people,” one person wrote on X, as they pointed out: “His wife Kylie in the very back looking unsurprised.”

This was also the first time the Philadelphia Eagles centre was meeting his younger brother’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift. According to Jason, before the meeting, his wife, Kylie, letting him know that he had to be on his “best behaviour”.

When the time came for Jason to take his shirt off, Kylie attempted to prevent it. “I gave Kylie a heads-up. She said: ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I said: ‘I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this,” he told his younger brother.

“She was already telling me to be on my best behaviour because we were meeting Taylor [Swift] ... I was like: ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blackout drunk and fell asleep at the bar.’ This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm,” he recalled.

The Eagles player continued explaining that he didn’t think his wife was happy about him not following through on her wishes. “I don’t think she was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason said.

However, the Grammy winner seemed to not have any problems with the antics, as Travis chimed in to reveal his girlfriend’s reaction. “Well, Tay said she absolutely loves you,” the tight end revealed.

The singer has attended several Chiefs games since she began dating Travis in summer 2023, making her first NFL appearance at Arrowhead Stadium last September.

The Chiefs went on to win the game 27-24 and will be facing off against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game on 28 January.