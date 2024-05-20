Jason Momoa confirms new relationship with actor Adria Arjona

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jason Momoa has revealed that he’s in a new relationship with actor Adria Arjona.

The 44-year-old actor took to Instagram on 20 May to share pictures from his trip to Japan, which featured Arjona. In the post, one image showed Momoa hugging his girlfriend from behind, as they were sitting at a table at a restaurant with friends.

Another snap showed the pair sitting outside, as the wind blew their long hair in front of their faces, while another photo showed Arjona posing in front of a Harley-Davidson Bicycles sign.

In the caption, the Aquaman star acknowledged how much he enjoyed his trip with his loved ones, including his girlfriend.

“Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. We’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor,” he wrote in the caption, where he also tagged The Hitman star’s Instagram account.

He concluded: “ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha j.”

Momoa’s Instagram post comes days after he revealed that he was seeing someone new, without revealing her name.

“I am very much in a relationship,” he said while on the stage at Basingstoke Comic Con in England on 11 May. “You’ll find out very soon.”

After noting that he’d “been in a relationship for a while,” he also explained why he was keeping it under wraps. “I’m really enjoying privacy because back in the day no one gave a f***, and now everyone does,” he said.

The actor’s new relationship comes over two years after he announced his split from his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, who he shares a 16-year-old daughter, Lola, and 15-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf, with.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the former couple said in a joint statement at the time. “We share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

They continued: “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become,” they concluded. “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail.”

On 8 January 2024, Bonet officially filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason. She listed their date of separation as 7 October 2020. The day after Bonet filed for divorce, she and Momoa reached a settlement. According to court documents, the two agreed to share custody of Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.

This means both Momoa and Bonet will be responsible for the health, education and welfare of their children. They will also share the living expenses of their teenage children. However, if one parent decides to travel with the kids, “that party shall be responsible for the Children’s expenses for such trips”.