Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet settle divorce after one day

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have settled their divorce just one day after the paperwork was filed.

According to court documents obtained by US Weekly, the former couple reached a settlement on Tuesday 9 January after Binet filed for divorce on Monday 8 January.

The two have agreed in the settlement to share custody of their children – 16-year-old daughter Lola and 15-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf. This means both Momoa and Bonet will be responsible for the health, education and welfare of their two children. They will also share the living expenses of their children. However, if one parent decides to travel with the kids, “that party shall be responsible for the Children’s expenses for such trips”.

The settlement also states that both of them have waived their right to seek spousal support.

Bonet filed for divorce from Momoa two years after they announced their separation.

According to court documents obtained by People, the 56-year-old filed for a dissolution of marriage on 8 January 2023, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason. She listed their date of separation as 7 October 2020. The longtime couple shocked the public after revealing in a joint statement that they were separating in January 2022.

At the time, the couple said in their joint statement: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”

“We share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage,” they added.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become,” they concluded. “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail.”

In the divorce filing, Bonet reportedly asked the court for joint child custody as well as no spousal support for either party.

The couple first began dating after being introduced by friends at a jazz club in 2005. In an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Momoa recalled his first date with Bonet: “We just happened to be in the right place at the right time.”

“I actually had dreaded my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks. I literally turned around and I see her and she goes: ‘I’m Lisa.’ I turned around to my friend and I [pretended to scream]. I had f***ing fireworks going off inside, man,” he shared. “I convinced her to take me home, because I was living in a hotel.”

The pair wound up sharing a Guinness and grits at Cafe 101 in New York City. “We sat down, she ordered a Guinness, and that was it,” he said. “I beyond love Guinness. We had Guinness and grits, and the rest is history.”

Two years later, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Lola Iolani, on 21 July 2007. The Game of Thrones alum reportedly wanted to honour his Hawaiian roots with their daughter’s middle name, Iolani, which means “royal hawk.” The following year, they welcomed their second child, son Nakoa-Wolf, on 15 December 2008. For their son’s name, they also selected names that paid tribute to Momoa’s Hawaiian heritage, with Nakoa meaning “warrior.”