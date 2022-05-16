Jason Momoa and Eiza González are reportedly dating after his split from Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa is dating Baby Driver actor Eiza González, People has confirmed.

The new relationship comes after Lisa Bonet, 54, and the Aquaman star, 42, announced in January that they were separating after more than a decade together.

According to People, their relationship is still very new and not yet serious. "They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X," a source told the outlet. "He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place."

Another source confirmed: "They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet."

It’s still unclear how the couple met, but Momoa was spotted at the premiere for González’s film Ambulance in April. Although, the two did not walk the red carpet together.

On 12 January, Momoa and Bonet posted a joint statement on social media announcing their divorce after 16 years together. The couple’s statement read: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding – and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so, we share our family news, that we are parting ways in marriage.”

The former couple were married in 2017 during a secret wedding ceremony and share two children together — daughter Lola, 14, and son Naoka-Wolf, 13. Momoa is also a step-father to Bonet’s daughter Zoë Kravitz, who she shares with her ex-husband, Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz.

Eiza González is not the first actor to be linked to the newly-single Momoa. Back in March, rumours swirled that Momoa was dating Kate Beckinsale, 48, after the pair were photographed standing close together during an Oscars after-party, while the Underworld star wore Momoa’s jacket.

However, Momoa has since denied suggestions of a relationship. “It was cray. Everyone is like, ‘Are you dating?’ No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold,” the Dune actor said during an interview with Extra. “She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman.”

The actor jokingly added: “Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone.”

Momoa has continued to show support for his step-daughter Zoë Kravitz when he attended the premiere of The Batman with his two children, adding that they are “still family”.