A woman has left people horrified after confessing that she likes to sleep in “any and all” types of jeans.

Julia, who goes by the username @juliakcrist on TikTok, shared her unique preference in a video posted last year, in which she joked in the caption that she couldn’t believe she was “exposing myself like this”.

In the video, Julia created her own version of the viral “there’s so much you don’t know about me” TikTok trend, which saw TikTok users share their secrets by using audio taken from a scene in a show produced by Brat TV about a group of gamers, according to HerCampus.

After claiming that there’s “so much you don’t know about me,” Julia revealed that her secret is that she likes to “sleep in jeans”.

Julia concluded the video with a close-up shot of her covering her face with her hand in embarrassment.

The video has since been viewed more than 271,000 times, with viewers expressing their horror and disbelief over Julia’s admission.

“Um… girl what, why, are you okay?” one person asked.

Someone else claimed that Julia’s behaviour was “criminal,” while another person said: “That’s like sociopathic tendencies, that is NOT OKAY LOL.”

“Okay that’s just terrifying,” one viewer said. In response to another TikTok user who asked: “How Julia? Like skinny ones?” the TikToker revealed that she likes to sleep in “any and all” jeans.

While many people were concerned by Julia’s admission, the preference to sleep in denim may not be as uncommon as it seems, as one person revealed that the TikTok resonated with them. “I have found my people,” they wrote.

“Oh same, it’s so comfy,” someone else commented, while another user said: “SAME it’s because all my jeans are skinny jeans so they’re tight and are comfy.”

Although not everyone was disturbed by Julia’s preference, some experts actually advise against sleeping in pants - or underwear - as the tight clothing has the potential to cause problems for those who are prone to vaginal issues.

“You really should sleep without underwear if you’re prone to vaginal issues,” Nancy Herta, MD, an ob-gyn at Michigan State University, previously told Glamour, noting that underwear can trap moisture and create a “breeding ground” for bacteria. “Allowing that area to get some air helps to keep it dry and clean,” she said.

The Independent has contacted Julia for comment.