Jenna Ortega’s mother has seemingly responded to viral photos of the Wednesday star smoking cigarettes by posting about the dangers of lung cancer.

Ortega, 20, was recently spotted smoking cigarettes in London this week in photos obtained by the US Sun. Many fans took to social media to condemn Jenna for smoking cigarettes, with some calling the habit “disgusting”.

Others defended the You actor from the backlash by noting that she’s an adult who can make her own decisions, like one person who tweeted: “Their personal life is NOT your business.”

Despite the mixed reactions, it seems that the only person who’s opinion really matters has weighed into the smoking debate: Jenna Ortega’s mother, Natalie Ortega.

Natalie didn’t hold back when she took to Instagram to share her thoughts about her daughter smoking cigarettes. In a since-deleted Instagram Story reposted on Twitter, Natalie shared a series of posts that warned against the dangers of smoking.

Her first Story post was a meme featuring Gollum from The Lord of the Rings, along with the caption: “Don’t believe those lies about cigarettes being bad for you. I’ve been smoking for most my 21 years and I feel great!”

She then shared screenshots from an article discussing how smoking cigarettes is a leading cause of lung cancer, as well as the lingering effects of smoking – such as “cigarette stench”, “damaged teeth and gums”, “cataracts”, and “brittle bones”.

Although Natalie made her stance on the topic of smoking cigarettes very clear, she concluded her social media posts with a heartwarming quote about motherhood. “A mother is always a mother. She never stops worrying about her children, even when they are all grown up and have children of their own,” it read.

On Twitter, fans quickly shared their reactions to Jenna Ortega’s mother calling her own for smoking. “Jenna Ortega’s mom is sending shots at her own daughter about smoking via her instagram story ain’t no way,” said one user, while another said: “Jenna ortega’s mom posting this on her insta story after the pics of Jenna smoking a cigarette…Latina moms r ruthless”

This isn’t the first time Jenna Ortega’s mom has gone viral online. In April, Natalie shared a post praising both Jenna and her sister, who pursued a career in medicine, for their success. On Instagram, she shared two photographs side-by-side of Jenna’s sister, Mia, dressed in scrubs, alongside a picture of Jenna at a red carpet event.

“Two of my girls wearing very different outfits and doing very different things in life,” she wrote. “Both came from me, and both raised by me. I’m equally proud of both of them and love them very much #proudmom.”

Jenna Ortega also has four other siblings – her eldest brother Isaac, eldest sister Mariah, and youngest twins Markus and Aaliyah.