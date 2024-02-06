Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Aniston had a hilarious reunion with her Friends co-star, David Schwimmer, in a new Super Bowl commercial.

The former co-workers made an appearance in a star-studded advertisement for Uber Eats, which was released on 6 February, days before this year’s Super Bowl. The commercial started with Aniston on set before she received a delivery from Uber Eats that actually didn’t appear to have any food in it.

“I didn’t know you could get all this stuff on Uber Eats. I gotta remember that,” the crew worker said, while handing Aniston a bag from the brand, which included a bouquet of flowers in it. In response, Aniston gave some advice that she keeps in mind when ordering from Uber Eats.

“Well you know what they say, in order to remember something, you got to forget something else. Make a little room,” she said.

The advertisement later cut to a scene of Schwimmer approaching Aniston on set and attempting to hug her. After The Morning Show held up her Uber Eats bag to stop the hug, she then addressed that she’d forgotten who was Schwimmer.

“Have we met?” she asked. As the pair appeared later in the advertisement, she asked him once again how they knew each other, saying: “Give me a hint.”

In response, the Friends star, who played Aniston’s on-and-off again boyfriend in the sitcom, looked surprised and said: “Worked together for 10 years?”

Aniston was hilariously shocked by this revelation, as she questioned: “10 years?” After Schwimmer was still shocked that his pal didn’t know him, she continued, telling him: “You were great.”

Jennifer Aniston forgets that she worked with David Schwimmer in an Uber Eats commercial

When Schwimmer then asked: “You still don’t know, do you?” she confirmed that this was true. She went to walk away from the actor, before quipping: “Like I’d forget 10 years of my life.”

The Intelligence star then watched Aniston leave, while he looked disappointed and said: “I hate this town.” The tagline of the brand then appeared as it read: “Whatever you forget, remember Uber Eats gets anything.”

The advertisement goes on to quip about the things that people forget when ordering from Uber Eats, with the help of some famous faces. For example, celebrity couple David and Victoria Beckham made an appearance, after they recently quipped in a teaser for the commercial that they had forgotten Aniston’s name.

During the Super Bowl advertisement, David hilariously asked his wife: “Remember when you used to be a pepper lady?,” referring to her days as one of the Spice Girls. Victoria, who was wearing a shirt that read “David’s wife”, then quipped: “Wasn’t it the cinnamon sisters?” The scene continued with the pair coming up with girl group names that included different spices, from “basil babes” to “paprika girls”.

Rapper Jelly Roll also made an appearance in the ad, where he looked at the tattoos on his face and quipped about forgetting that he got inked. “Did someone doodle on my face?” he said, while looking in the mirror. He then went on to rub his face, to remove the ink, before shouting: “It’s not coming off!”

The star-studded commercial ended with an appearance from Usher, who will be headlining this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. While standing next to the food he ordered from Uber Eats, he quipped about the opportunity to sing at the sports event.

“I hope I get to play at a halftime show someday man,” he said, prompting confused looks from his two friends next to him.

In last month’s teaser for the commercial, David and Victoria Beckham also paid homage to a viral moment they shared, as the fashion designer was wearing a white shirt with black text across it that read, “My dad has a Rolls-Royce”. The shirt is a reference to a scene in their Netflix documentary where David mocks Victoria’s claim of having a “working-class upbringing”.

“So David and I are gonna be in a little commercial,” she said at the start of the Super Bowl ad teaser. David then popped his head out from behind a door frame, reminding his wife to “Be honest, be honest!”

“Okay. It’s a big commercial,” Victoria added, as David asked her to “tell them what it’s during”. She then responded: “David, I’m trying.” After encouragement from her husband to make the revelation, Victoria then shared that the ad would be airing during “the big baseball game”.

“The super big baseball game,” David quipped before his wife questioned whether or not it was the “hockey bowl” instead. They then mentioned Aniston’s feature in the ad by hilariously forgetting her name.

“Oh, and tell them about Jessica Aniston,” he added. “Jessica Aniston is gonna be in it, too,” Victoria closed the teaser before David can be heard proclaiming: “We love Jessica.”

Uber Eats’ star-studded Super Bowl advertisement will officially be airing on 11 February, while the Kansas City Chiefs are playing against the San Francisco 49ers.

You can find all of the best, and worst, 2024 Super Bowl ads here.