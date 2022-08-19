Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An ambulance has been seen leaving Ben Affleck’s Georgia property on Friday, just hours before his three-day wedding celebration with Jennifer Lopez.

The couple were then spotted outside a Savannah hospital, after the emergency vehicle left Affleck’s estate with his car following behind. It was reported that Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after she fell off a dock and cut her leg at her son’s Riceboro home. A source told the Daily Mail that the actor found his mother and called emergency services. The injury was “not serious” and his mother received stitches.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple were pictured outside the Liberty County Medical Center. Affleck could be seen smoking a cigarette outside the building, wearing a casual T-shirt and shorts with his baseball cap turned backwards. Lopez joined her fiancé at the hospital, where she wore a summer dress and carried a Dior bag. Affleck’s mother was also pictured leaving the hospital in a wheelchair.

The festivities are underway for Lopez and Affleck, who are reportedly celebrating their recent marriage with a three-day wedding extravaganza at the actor’s $8m home on Hampton Island. The wedding party is due to begin this evening with a rehearsal dinner, followed by a second wedding ceremony on Saturday and a barbecue and picnic on Sunday to close out the celebration.

According to the Daily Mail, the “steady flow of vans containing musical equipment and party items was interrupted” shortly after the medical emergency, and one wedding guest was “caught up in a line of cars stopped by security” while they handled the incident.

Photographs of the estate show that huge tents have already been erected and workers’ trucks are present on the property. Security checkpoints have also been set up leading up to the home, asking people to “have ID ready”.

The three-day celebration comes just one month after Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, 20 years after the couple first dated.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 after dating for less than a year, but called off their engagement in 2004 and went on to marry other people. The pair rekindled their romance in May 2021, and announced they were engaged for a second time in April this year.