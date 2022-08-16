Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will reportedly host a three-day wedding celebration for their friends and family this weekend, one month after they tied the knot in Las Vegas.

A source revealed to Page Six on Monday that the three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, followed by the wedding ceremony on Saturday. The couple will reportedly conclude the weekend on Sunday with a barbecue and picnic.

“It’s going to be all about J Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day,” the source confirmed to multiple outlets. Lopez is expected to wear a custom Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, while Vogue magazine will reportedly document the special occasion.

As for the guest list, the source claimed pals Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Drea de Matteo, and the actor’s younger brother Casey Affleck will attend the three-day festivities on Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia. TMZ reported last month that Affleck’s $8m Georgia home will be the venue for their wedding.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Lopez and Affleck for confirmation.

Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, were married during an intimate Las Vegas ceremony on 16 July, nearly 20 years after the couple called off their first engagement. The “On The Floor” singer confirmed the news in her “On The JLo” newsletter.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the Marry Me actress wrote. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

The superstar explained how the couple made it to The Little White Wedding Chapel just before midnight, and thanked the venue for staying open for them. “They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed),” she wrote.

Lopez said she wore a dress “from an old movie” for the special day, while Affleck changed into an old jacket from his closet in the chapel’s bathroom.

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives,” she added.

Following the nuptials, newlyweds Affleck and Lopez embarked on a honeymoon to Paris along with Affleck’s daughter Violet, 16, and Lopez’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme. The couple were snapped by paparazzi near the Elysée Palace, the restaurant Le Matignon, and in one now viral photograph of the Justice League actor napping while sailing the Seine River.

The pair rekindled their romance in early 2021 following Lopez’s breakup with former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez. Lopez announced her engagement to Affleck in April, 20 years after they were first engaged in 2002 before their split in 2004.