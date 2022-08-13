Jennifer Lopez urges Britney Spears to ‘stay strong’ after pop star quoted her in post
‘In a world where you have the right to use your feet...heart...mouth...eyes...and body … to express yourself however you may,’ wrote Spears
Jennifer Lopez has sent a message to Britney Spears, telling the singer to “stay strong” in an Instagram story.
The message came after Spears quoted Lopez’s words in her new Netflix documentary.
“You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice,” the 53-year-old singer said on camera, just before her Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.
Now, Spears, used the quote in one of her Instagram posts celebrating independence.
“In a world where you have the right to use your feet...heart...mouth...eyes...and body … to express yourself however you may. Declaration of INDEPENDENCE … for equality and to be equal!!!” she wrote.
“Not even touching, covering, and holding me against my will for four months !!!’
”You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice!!!”
The caption accompanied a reel that showed Spears in two different outfits, smiling down the camera lens.
The first outfit featured a pair of low-rise jeans and a white crop top while the second was an off-shoulder black patterned dress.
Lopez replied to the post with a series of love heart emojis and later shared an old photograph of herself with Spears alongside a series of heart emojis and the words: “Stay strong”.
The post comes after Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was sentenced to 128 days in jail after crashing the singer’s Los Angeles home on the day of her wedding to Sam Asghari.
In June, after forcing entry into Spears’s home, Alexander was charged with four misdemeanours, including two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism and one count of misdemeanour trespassing.
