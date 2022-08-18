Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding officiant revealed

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Celebrity life coach and podcaster Jay Shetty will reportedly be the officiant at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s three-day wedding this weekend.

The former monk is expected to officiate the wedding festivities at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, Page Six revealed on Wednesday. The outlet reported that Shetty, who hosts the podcast On Purpose, has been close with Lopez for many years. He is also a New York Times bestselling author for his 2020 self-help book, Think Like a Monk.

Shetty regularly interviews famous names on his On Purpose podcast, including Will Smith and Gwyneth Paltrow, and Lopez even appeared on an episode in March 2021. The singer also invited Shetty to officiate four weddings during a concert ahead of the release of Lopez’s film, Marry Me.

“When Jennifer Lopez asks you to officiate four weddings and speak on the power of love during her Marry Me Special Performance you say yes,” Shetty captioned his Facebook post with the singer back in February.

“What an incredible experience it was seeing four beautiful couples take their vows and having Jennifer Lopez and Maluma as their wedding singers! Their stories and journeys brought tears to everyone’s eyes and I’m so grateful I got to be a part of it.”

This wouldn’t be Shetty’s first time officiating a big-name wedding. The British author also officiated the wedding of Emily in Paris star Lily Collins and director Charlie McDowell in Colorado last September.

Lopez and Shetty previously appeared on the YouTube series Coach Conversations together in January 2021, where the two discussed finding purpose, therapy, and self-love.

“I remember when I was going through therapy at the beginning, you know, kind of in my late thirties, and there was a lot of talk about loving yourself,’” the 53-year-old star admitted. “And I was like, ‘I love myself.’ But obviously, I was doing all these things in my personal relationships that didn’t seem like I was loving myself, but I didn’t even understand the concept of it. It took time and it’s a journey and it’s still a journey for me.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Lopez and Affleck will celebrate their marriage with a wedding celebration for friends and family on the latter actor’s $8m estate in Georgia. The three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, followed by the wedding ceremony on Saturday. The couple will reportedly conclude the weekend on Sunday with a barbecue and picnic.

“It’s going to be all about J Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day,” the source confirmed to multiple outlets. Lopez is expected to wear a custom Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, while Vogue magazine will reportedly document the special occasion.

Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Drea de Matteo, and Casey Affleck are also some of the guests who are expected to attend the three-day festivities.

The wedding celebration comes after Lopez and Affleck tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas in July, nearly 20 years after the couple called off their first engagement.

The pair rekindled their romance in early 2021, after they were first engaged in 2002 before their split in 2004. Lopez announced her engagement to Affleck in April 2022.