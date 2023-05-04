Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lopez was captured sharing her tips for taking the best photographs while posing on the Met Gala red carpet.

On Monday 1 May, the Marry Me star, 53, arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the Karl Lagerfeld-themed occasion in a black and pink Ralph Lauren gown. Lopez paired the halter-neck dress, which featured a pale pink skirt and a black train, with a black fascinator adorned with a fishnet veil.

Ahead of the opening of the Costume Institute’s new exhibition: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” Lopez posed on the carpeted steps, where she was captured by Glamour instructing photographers how to best photograph her.

The video has gone viral after it was shared on TikTok by Christine Buzan, a “posing expert,” who goes by the username @lookgoodinphotos and who encouraged anyone hoping to take better photos follow Lopez’s advice.

In the video, Christine began by asking viewers: “Want to look better in full-body photos? If so, you absolutely need to do this one thing Jennifer Lopez insists on whenever she takes full-body photos.”

“When Jennifer Lopez was walking her 13th Met Gala red carpet, Glamour magazine captured this really interesting video of her giving a photographer direction on how she wanted to be shot for her full-body photos,” the TikToker continued, adding: “And honestly, I think we can all learn a thing or two from her.”

In the TikTok, Christine then played the video in question, in which Lopez could be seen instructing a photographer to hold their camera lower before pointing up as she appeared to tell them to shoot “upwards”.

Although it is difficult to decipher Lopez’s next instructions, Christine said Lopez explained that her guidance to the photographers would make her look “taller” in photos.

“And then she says it will make me look taller,” the TikToker continued. “And then she’s directing the cameraman to move the lens backwards.”

In the clip, Lopez could then be seen beginning to pose in earnest after relaying the directions to the photographers lining the red carpet.

(Getty Images)

“So basically she’s asking the photographer to go from a lower angle and then to tilt the camera upwards so it’s looking at her from a lower angle going up, which will make her look taller and longer,” Christine explained, as she showed one of the photos of Lopez captured on the Met Museum steps.

The TikToker then clarified that, when you’re shooting from a lower camera angle, you “don’t have to go all the way down to the ground,” but should instead “think of having the camera’s lens at the height of your stomach”.

“And then instead of having it straight on, make sure it’s tilted upwards slightly,” she continued. “You’ll end up looking longer, more statuesque, and you’ll be able to show off your outfit beautifully.”

The TikTok, which has since been viewed more than four million times, has been met with an outpouring of praise for Lopez, with many applauding the “On The Floor” singer for taking the time to explain to photographers how she wants to be photographed.

“I love that she knows how to pose and ask for the shot,” one person wrote, while another viewer said: “The real hack here is having the confidence to ask for what you need!! Amazing.”

“Like a pro. I’m impressed,” someone else wrote.

Others revealed that they’ve tried Lopez’s picture-taking hack, and that it does result in better photos.

“Yup she’s correct! This is how I take pictures of people and have people take pics of me and it always slays,” one viewer wrote.

Another said: “This is what I do. Everyone who follows me thinks I’m so tall and I’m 5’4.”

The video also prompted some viewers to joke about the struggles of trying to direct someone taking photos in everyday life, with one user writing: “Try explaining this to my husband.”

“Someone send this to all my friends,” someone else joked.

Lopez’s hack for achieving flawless photos comes after a TikTok recently resurfaced a video showing the trick Kate Middleton uses to ensure that she is always perfectly positioned in pictures.

In the video, which was taken during her visit to Christian IX’s Palace in Denmark in February 2022, where she met with Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, Kate could be seen subtly side-stepping and shuffling her feet so that she would be in the best position for a photo of the royals.