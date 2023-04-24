Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Middleton has earned praise for the subtle trick she uses to ensure she is positioned perfectly in photographs.

The Princess of Wales’ method for posing resurfaced after it was captured on camera during her visit to Christian IX’s Palace in Denmark in February 2022, where she met with Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark.

In the video, which was posted to TikTok by @l0velycatherine this week, it sees the royals getting ready to pose for a photo together, with Queen Margrethe gesturing for Kate to move closer.

After Kate positioned herself near the 83-year-old monarch, Queen Margrethe could be seen turning to look at the princess, at which point the mother-of-three began slowly moving herself closer to the other royals.

To position herself slightly closer to the Danish ruler, Kate maintained her forward-facing posture as she slowly side-stepped nearer to the Queen in her black heels, with the princess seen subtly shuffling her feet as she moved nearer.

Once she’d positioned herself nearer to Queen Margrethe, the princess then turned to smile and exchange a few words with the monarch, with the pair then seen laughing.

On TikTok, where the video has been viewed more than one million times, and on Twitter, where it’s been viewed an additional 121,000 times, Kate’s subtle trick has impressed fans.

“That’s actually so impressive her shoulders don’t move. She’s great,” one person commented, while another viewer described the move as “the princess shuffle”.

“Cute and absurd at the same time,” someone else said of Kate’s positioning.

Others suggested that, by using the side-shuffle, Kate was ensuring that she was following royal protocol and etiquette by not overshadowing Queen Margrethe.

(Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima)

“I think she’s making sure not to stand ahead of the Queen,” one person speculated, while another said: “She is being considerate.”

According to someone else, by using the positioning hack, Kate is showing that she “knows her place and doesn’t make it about her but the job she is there to do”.

“Elegant and classy,” one viewer said.

In addition to praise for her handling of the situation, others revealed they were impressed by the princess’s ability to shuffle over while wearing stilettos.

“Respect, doing it in heels in such a smooth way is really hard,” one fan wrote, while someone else joked that they wouldn’t even be able to replicate Kate’s moves while in flat shoes.