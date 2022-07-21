Katherine Ryan has said Jennifer Lopez’s decision to change her name after marrying Ben Affleck “makes zero sense at all” in a tweet.

Lopez, 52, confirmed the pair had wed in Las Vegas in the latest edition of her newsletter, On The Jlo, on Sunday (17 July), telling fans it was the “best night of our lives”.

Clark County Records in the state of Nevada, US, showed the coupled had obtained a marriage licence one day before the wedding.

It showed that the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer had opted to take the name Jennifer Affleck.

On Wednesday (20 July), The Duchess star Ryan tweeted: “Changing your name makes very little sense to me, but makes ZERO SENSE AT ALL when your name is Jennifer Lopez and you are J-Lo, Jenny from the Block, and you rode the six [train] day and night to grow that name but ok, Jen Affleck…”

Fan comments were divided over Ryan’s stance, with many writing the singer would always be known as J-Lo professionally and others joking Affleck “should’ve taken her name instead”.

A more critical response to Ryan read: “Telling another women what she should choose to do makes very little sense to me.”

Sharing the news of her wedding to Affleck on Sunday, Lopez wrote: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

It comes a little over a year after the Hollywood A-list couple rekindled their romance. They previously dated and became engaged in 2002. They called time on their engagement in 2004 and both went on to marry other people.

Lopez announced her engagement to Affleck in April this year.