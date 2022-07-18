Fans react as Jennifer Lopez changes her name to Jennifer Affleck: ‘Why aren’t we calling her J LoAf’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony at the weekend
Jennifer Lopez is no more, after the singer legally changed her name to Jennifer Affleck.
The singer-actor married Ben Affleck on Sunday (17 July), in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.
Lopez wore two white gowns for the occasion. Meanwhile, Affleck changed into a white tuxedo jacket (that he already had in his closet) in the men’s bathrooms before the ceremony.
A legal document, obtained and shared by Buzzfeed reporter David Mack, shows that Lopez has legally changed her name to Jennifer Affleck.
This was confirmed in Lopez’s “On the JLo” newsletter that was sent out on Sunday (17 July), in which the 52-year-old signed off: “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck”
Fans have been quick to react to both news of the wedding and the name change.
One person on Twitter wrote: “Why aren’t we calling her J LoAf.”
Another said: “Many happy returns to Jennifer Affleck and New Name Not Designated,” referencing Affleck’s name not being changed on the documents.
Some fans thought the pair should hyphenate their names to Lopez-Affleck, while someone else said that “Ben Lopez was RIGHT THERE”.
Others joked about this being Lopez’s fourth marriage. “Jennifer Lopez changing her name for a marriage is like having a milk carton engraved,” one person wrote.
In a resurfaced interview from 2003, Lopez said she had planned to take Affleck’s name when they were first engaged.
The pair initially dated and got engaged in 2002 before calling off their engagement in 2004. They rekindled their relationship in 2021 before getting engaged for the second time in April this year.
On Ben & Jen: A Dateline Special, which aired in 2003, Lopez was asked by journalist Pat O’Brien about what her name would be.
“I think I’m going to stay with Jennifer Lopez, but my name will be Jennifer Affleck, obviously,” the singer replied.
Lopez and O’Brien joked that “JLo” would turn into “JAf”. She added: “It doesn’t have quite the same ring to it, but you’ve gotta make sacrifices!”
