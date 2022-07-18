Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married. The actors wed in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas over the weekend during which both the bride and groom wore white.

Writing in her “On the JLo” newsletter on Sunday (17 July), Lopez said: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, were previously engaged in 2002 before calling off the engagement in 2004.

They rekindled their romance in 2021 before getting engaged for a second time in April this year.

Lopez, who has officially changed her name to Jennifer Affleck, wore two white gowns for the ceremony. Meanwhile, Affleck wore a white tuxedo he already owned – and changed into the suit in the men’s toilets before the wedding.

(On the JLo newsletter)

In a photo shared through the newsletter, Affleck is seen taking a mirror selfie in the bathroom wearing a white tuxedo jacket, black bow tie, and black trousers.

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” Lopez wrote in the newsletter.

The singer’s first dress, a sleeveless floor-length white gown, was also one that she previously owned.

“I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day,” she said in a video shared alongside the newsletter.

Lopez then changed into an off-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad gown to exchange vows with Affleck.

The second dress featured a fishtail train, corset bodice, long sleeves, and a sweetheart neckline.

On Sunday (17 July), Lopez posted a photo to Instagram, which showed off her new wedding band.

The image sees a makeup-free Lopez in bed holding her phone and wearing a white gold ring.

Lopez captioned the image: “Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets.”

The caption referenced the film Funny Girl‘s “Sadie, Sadie” lyrics. “I’m Sadie, Sadie, married lady,” sings main character Fanny Brice.