Jennifer Lopez left a hefty tip when she paid a visit to a Hamptons ice cream shop during her recent trip.

The “On the Floor” singer, 54, visited A La Mode ice cream shop in East Hampton during the Fourth of July weekend, according to a Page Six report.

“She got a mini cone with sprinkles and was very friendly to everyone,” a source told the outlet, adding Lopez left a $50 tip for workers at A La Mode. Lopez was also seen with her 16-year-old child, Emme.

The sweet gesture comes weeks after Lopez was spotted flying coach during an Air France flight from Italy to France. In photos taken by TMZ, the Hollywood star sat at the window seat of the plane, which was flying from Naples to Paris on June 22.

The Hustlers actor spent Independence Day in the celebrity vacation destination on Long Island, New York. In a post shared to Instagram on July 4, Lopez posed for the camera while sitting on a wooden fence in front of a field of lavender. The mother of two – wearing a white and blue striped collared blouse, with a pair of beige trousers, sandals and a straw hat – was seen standing in between some yellow flowers, while she picked red flowers in another photo.

“Happy Fourth,” Lopez wrote in the comments, along with an emoji of a red rose, a white heart emoji, and an American flag emoji.

Jennifer Lopez reportedly left a $50 tip at a Hamptons, New York, ice cream shop during a recent trip

The “Jenny from the Block” musician was also spotted shopping with her step-daughter, Violet Affleck, at the chic LoveShackFancy boutique in Sag Harbor, New York, on July 12.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Lopez was described as “very kind and very friendly” as she and Violet shopped for summer dresses.

Despite the duo’s outing, Lopez and husband Ben Affleck continue to be the subject of swirling divorce rumors. Multiple outlets have claimed the couple are currently facing marital woes after tying the knot in 2022, two decades after calling off their first engagement. Most recently, the pair publicly listed their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion on July 11 as Affleck rents a home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Rumors of a rift between the pair began to circulate after fans noticed that Affleck and Lopez hadn’t been photographed together in more than 40 days. Several sources claimed the couple were experiencing “issues” in their marriage, while the “I’m Real” singer was also spotted solo during several outings, such as promoting her new Netflix film Atlas and attending the 2024 Met Gala.

Speculation fueled even further when Lopez canceled her “This Is Me... Live” summer tour to spend time with her family. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she told fans back in May. “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

Live Nation said in a statement that the tour’s cancellation was due to Lopez “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

On June 11, a source told People that Lopez and Affleck remain on good terms despite the strain in their marriage. “They’re still friendly and see each other every few days,” they said.

The pair reunited in early 2021 following Lopez’s breakup with former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez. She announced her engagement to Affleck in April 2022, 20 years after they were engaged in 2002 before their split in 2004. They tied the knot in July 2022 during an intimate Las Vegas ceremony and hosted a second wedding ceremony at Affleck’s home in Georgia one month later.

Affleck was previously married to actor Jennifer Garner in 2005. They welcomed three children – Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 – before announcing their separation 10 years later. They finalized their divorce in October 2018. Meanwhile, Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.