Sunny Hostin says Jennifer Lopez flying coach to France ‘humanized’ her

Sunny Hostin has shared why she thinks that Jennifer Lopez’s decision to fly coach “humanized” her.

Hostin spoke about Lopez’s recent flight on Air France – which was from Italy to France – when approached by a TMZ reporter in New York City on June 25. When asked if the A-lister’s choice to “fly on a regular plane” was “humanazing her”, The View host said yes.

“I thought it humanized her. We all fly coach, I still fly coach,” Hostin explained. “And she had her bodyguard and she had her purse with her as well.”

After noting how Lopez had her own space on the plane, she said she still felt like the singer was a humble person.

“She had the whole row in coach, so she’s still Jenny from the Block. I like that,” Hostin explained, referring to Lopez’s 2002 song of the same name, where she acknowledged how she stayed connected to her roots in Bronx, New York, despite her celebrity status.

When asked if she believed that the Hustlers star was flying coach so fans could relate to her, Hostin said she didn’t think so.

“I think she’s Jenny from the Block,” the TV host added. “That’s what the Bronx is about.”

Earlier this week, TMZ shared that Lopez was flying coach to Paris, as opposed to taking a private plane as celebrities often do when traveling. In the photos, taken by the publication, Lopez sat at the window seat of the plane, which was flying from Naples to Paris on Saturday, June 22. Another video saw the actor entering the packed airport in France, along with her other fellow travelers.

Her flight came after she took a yacht vacation with her friends in Italy, while her husband, Ben Affleck, was in Los Angeles. After arriving in France over the weekend, Lopez sat in the front row at the Christian Dior Haute Couture fall/winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. During the event on June 24, she wore a tan, belted dress, paired with a matching jacket and heels. She also chose all-black accessories, including her quilted handbag, opera glove, and sunglasses.

During an interview with Vogue at the event, she also expressed how much she enjoys going to fashion week. “I never know what to expect, that’s why I love coming to fashion shows,” she said. “I’m such a huge fan of Dior and I’m very excited to see what he did today.”

Lopez’s outings in Europe come amid speculation that she and her husband’s relationship is on the outs. The couple – who tied the knot in 2022, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement – are reportedly selling their $60m mansion in Beverly Hills, while Affleck rents a home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Rumors of a rift between the pair began in May after fans noticed that Affleck and Lopez hadn’t been photographed together in more than 40 days. Several sources claimed the couple were experiencing “issues” in their marriage while the “I’m Real” singer was also spotted solo during several outings, such as promoting her new Netflix film Atlas and attending the 2024 Met Gala.

Speculation fueled even further when Lopez canceled her “This Is Me... Live” summer tour to spend time with her family. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she said last month. “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

However, the pair have been putting up a united front as a family, with the Atlas star writing a sweet Father’s Day message for Affleck on her Instagram Stories earlier this month. Over a black-and-white photo of Affleck, She wrote, “Our hero. Happy Father’s Day.”

Amid the speculation of their divorce, Affleck has also made rare comments about his relationship. During the season four premiere of Kevin Hart’s talk show Hart to Heart, Affleck admitted that he’s noticed fans treat Lopez differently than him.

open image in gallery There are rumors of a rift between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ( AFP via Getty Images )

“We went somewhere with [Jennifer] – I can’t remember because she’s so famous, and she creates this – people love her. And she really represents something important to people,” he said. “[To me] people are like, ‘Hey, I like your movie,’ and then they’re like, ‘AHHHH! J-LO!’” he shouted. “It’s amazing, you know what I mean?”

The Gone Girl actor went on to describe how he and Lopez had previously visited Times Square in New York City, where his partner was immediately swarmed by fans. “We get out with her, all the kids through Times Square, and the s*** was like f***in’ bananas,” Affleck continued. “I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ There was a lady, she was smoking weed in a full purple skin-tight suit – she’s a heavy lady – and she starts running backwards filming, going ‘J-LO!!’