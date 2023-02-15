Jeremy Allen White says his mother tells him what people say about him on Twitter

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jeremy Allen White doesn’t spend much time on social media, but his mother keeps him well informed on fans’ thirst for him.

The Bear actor is one of Vanity Fair’s latest cover stars for its 2023 Hollywood Issue. Although White rose to fame as Lip Gallagher in the Showtime series Shameless, the 31-year-old actor became the internet’s newest boyfriend when he starred in Hulu’s The Bear as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto.

In the comedy drama series, White plays a James Beard Award-winning chef who returns home to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop. The series became an overnight hit, leading White to his first-ever Golden Globe award win last January.

With his edgy tattoos, tousled hair and classic kitchen uniform, fans instantly fell in love with both Carmy and the actor who plays him.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, White opened up about how he’s processed all the social media attention surrounding his breakout role in The Bear. “I really don’t pay too much attention to it,” he said.

However, he’s well aware of fans’ thirsty comments about him – thanks to his mother. “My mom tells me what they’re saying on Twitter, which is nice,” he revealed.

While the Brooklyn-born actor has been in the entertainment industry since he was 18 years old, White admitted that he “wasn’t getting as much attention then as I am now.”

As for his relationship with social media, White said that it’s a balancing act between what he chooses to share with his followers and what he wishes to protect – including the two daughters he shares with wife Addison Timlin: Ezer Billie White and Dolores Wild White.

“I don’t understand my relationship with it. It’s scary,” he said. “There were times that I’ve posted pictures of my children on there, and then I felt like, Oh, maybe I shouldn’t do that, but I’m so proud of them, so why wouldn’t I share them?”

Ultimately, White went back and forth with his rollercoaster relationship with social media before deciding that he will use his Instagram account to celebrate his friends and upcoming projects.

“Anything beyond that…I just don’t understand what version of myself I’m supposed to be putting or not putting out there,” he added. “So, keep it simple.”