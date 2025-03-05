Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former BBC presenter Jermaine Jenas has split from his wife of 16 years.

Ellie Penfold, who shares four children with the ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, shared the update on her social media on Tuesday night (4 March).

“I never imagined I would have to share something so personal with the public, but given the situation, I feel it’s necessary,” Penfold wrote.

“After 16 years together and 4 wonderful children, Jermaine and I have decided to part ways. We will remain friends and continue to co-parent.”

She concluded: “We kindly ask that you respect our children’s privacy during this challenging time.”

News of their separation arrives months after Jenas, 42, was sacked from the presenting team at Match of The Day and The One Show in August via video call while on a family holiday, amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behaviour and complaints of “unsolicited messages” that he later apologised for.

Jenas is yet to respond publicly to Penfold’s announcement.

Earlier this month, the former footballer admitted that he acted “inappropriately” during his time at the BBC and that he “made a mistake”, which cost him his job with the broadcaster.

During an appearance on talkSport, where he is currently employed, he was asked by Shebahn Aherne if he could agree that his actions at the BBC were “wildly inappropriate”.

The former England international concurred, stating: “Yeah, of course. That's what taking responsibility is about. It was inappropriate.”

Jenas continued: “I made a mistake. It was a mistake that is something that me and my wife and my family have to deal with.”

The former England international went on to say that his family and friends have “been my biggest support system during this period of time”.

“Me and my wife have had some honest conversations,” he added. “Me and my family have had some honest conversations and that's who this is really between.

“So moving forward, that's where my focus is, making sure that my kids are okay, my wife is supported and that I’m continually working on improving myself.”

When asked how the situation has impacted his relationship with his wife and the women in his life, Jenas replied: “When you have been living in a way that's not fit really for the position that you have, and you put other people’s lives in a position that they didn't ask for, kids are going to school with press following them, wife’s getting followed to the gym and to work.

“I put other people in a scenario that they didn't ask to be put into. Granted, some people will look at it and go, well, we've had some good times with you and we’ll suffer the bad times, but it’s not about that. It’s about me realising they didn’t deserve to be in that position.”