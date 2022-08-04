Jessica Alba shares image of ‘grown up’ daughter Honor: ‘Can’t believe she’s so tall’
The 14-year-old is taller than her 5ft 6 mother
Jessica Alba has shared a picture of her eldest daughter as she says she “can’t believe” how fast the 14-year-old is growing up.
Alba, 41, took to Instagram to share the picture of herself and Honor in matching beige linen outfits with light brown accessories.
“Just me & my (I can’t believe she’s so tall) baby girl,” Alba captioned the image.
Alba’s followers were quick to comment on the image, with journalist Laura Brown writing “OMG”, while Kardashian hairstylist Jen Atkin wrote: “Omg Jess!”
Others questioned when Honor got “so grown up” and commented that she looked “so much like her dad”.
Honor is Alba’s eldest child with producer Cash Warren. The pair also share son Hayes, 4, and daughter Haven, 10.
In June, Alba posted a picture of the family as Honor graduated middle school.
“So proud of my honorcita [sic] – major congrats on this huge milestone,” Alba wrote in the caption, adding: “Off to high school, baby girl.”
Alba also celebrated Honor’s 14th birthday in June with a post which she captioned: “My whole heart, my first baby – 14 years! Where did the time go!?
“It feels like yesterday you were just a little baby – we spent hours staring into each other’s souls, breaking me open, brightening my entire world, and showing me the deepest most profound love.
“I am so proud of who you are – so kind, intelligent, wise beyond your years, confident, silly, independent, creative, and artistic – you are all of the things and so much more my Angel.
“I’m honored you chose me to be your mama – you have been one of my greatest gifts in this life!!”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies