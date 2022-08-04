Jessica Alba shares image of ‘grown up’ daughter Honor: ‘Can’t believe she’s so tall’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jessica Alba has shared a picture of her eldest daughter as she says she “can’t believe” how fast the 14-year-old is growing up.

Alba, 41, took to Instagram to share the picture of herself and Honor in matching beige linen outfits with light brown accessories.

“Just me & my (I can’t believe she’s so tall) baby girl,” Alba captioned the image.

Alba’s followers were quick to comment on the image, with journalist Laura Brown writing “OMG”, while Kardashian hairstylist Jen Atkin wrote: “Omg Jess!”

Others questioned when Honor got “so grown up” and commented that she looked “so much like her dad”.

Honor is Alba’s eldest child with producer Cash Warren. The pair also share son Hayes, 4, and daughter Haven, 10.

In June, Alba posted a picture of the family as Honor graduated middle school.

“So proud of my honorcita [sic] – major congrats on this huge milestone,” Alba wrote in the caption, adding: “Off to high school, baby girl.”

Alba also celebrated Honor’s 14th birthday in June with a post which she captioned: “My whole heart, my first baby – 14 years! Where did the time go!?

“It feels like yesterday you were just a little baby – we spent hours staring into each other’s souls, breaking me open, brightening my entire world, and showing me the deepest most profound love.

“I am so proud of who you are – so kind, intelligent, wise beyond your years, confident, silly, independent, creative, and artistic – you are all of the things and so much more my Angel.

“I’m honored you chose me to be your mama – you have been one of my greatest gifts in this life!!”