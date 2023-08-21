Mother praises JetBlue for giving son a special first flight experience

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Flying can be scary for people of any age, especially for the first time.

One mother took to TikTok to share her six-year-old son Colton’s first time on a plane, and how grateful she was for the JetBlue staff. Deana Conlogue, who goes by the username @deanaboo on the platform showed the entire flight experience from start to finish.

As soon as Colton boards the plane he is quick to let the flight attendant know that this is his first time on a plane. She ended up matching his enthusiasm by saying, “No way! Do you want to drive?” She then allowed him into the cockpit with the pilot and co-pilot, who asked him questions about his trip to Nashville and why he was going there. “Is that home or are you going for fun?” they asked him.

In response, Colton revealed that he was going to Nashville to drop his older brother, Griffin, off at college. “It’s just going to be me, my dog, my cat, my mommy, and my daddy,” he told them. But before Colton could turn around and go to his seat, the pilot stood up to let him take a picture sitting in his seat near the plane’s controls.

The six year old then explained as he’s sitting next to his father that the plane is about to take off. He then shared the tip to “chew gum when an airplane is taking off,” a method people use when planes are both landing and taking off to prevent their ears from popping.

Halfway through the flight, the same flight attendant from the beginning of the TikTok made an announcement. “We have a special helper today,” she said before passing out snacks. “His name is Colton. It’s his first flight ever, so he’s going to come help me with snacks today.”

Colton is then seen holding a snack bucket alongside the flight attendant as the two of them hand them out to all of the passengers. The video then showed a special bag of snacks just for Colton with a message written on it. “To Colton: Thanks for your help today,” it read.

His mother expressed how grateful she was to the plane’s employees in the TikTok’s caption. “JetBlue rolled out the red carpet for Colton,” it read. “It was his first plane ride and they went above and beyond to make his experience special. Thank you to the amazing crew, especially Lorinda for treating him so well! @JetBlue we love you!”

Since the video was posted on 16 August, it has gained more than one million views and hundreds of comments.

Viewers have taken to the comments section to share how thoughtful they thought all of the interactions were. “That flight attendant is a superstar. @JetBlue please recognise her,” one comment wrote.

“How sweet!” another comment agreed. “Considering all the horror stories on flights it’s so nice to see the feel good stories. Thanks to you and JetBlue.”

“What an amazing experience,” a third commenter wrote. “He will remember that for the rest of his life. Great video.”

Lorinda herself even commented writing, “Colton made my entire four day trip worth it! Such a beacon of light and love! Thanks for posting!”