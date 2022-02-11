One of the new furry additions to the White House has made a special televised appearance ahead of the 2022 Puppy Bowl.

On 13 February, the president and first lady’s new German shepherd puppy Commander will appear in a commercial alongside Dr Jill Biden that will air during Puppy Bowl XVIII.

In a clip released ahead of the big game, and Sunday’s Super Bowl, the first lady introduced the couple’s new puppy before sharing a Valentine’s Day message about the joys of pets.

“You know, Valentine’s Day is one of my favourite holidays because it’s all about love,” Dr Biden said as she threw a tennis ball down a White House hallway for the puppy to fetch. “What’s so wonderful about having pets is that they bring us unconditional love, joy and comfort every day.”

The first lady, who could be seen wearing a sweater with “Amour” written on it, concluded the heartfelt message wishing all of those watching a very happy Valentine’s Day from everyone at the White House.

Commander joined the first family in the White House in December 2021, while the family also recently welcomed another furry addition, a two-year-old cat named Willow.

Dr Biden’s new Puppy Bowl commercial comes after she previously featured in an ad last year with the family’s German shepherds Champ and Major, in which she encouraged mask-wearing.

Puppy Bowl XVIII will air on Animal Planet and Discovery+ on 13 February at 2pm ET, while the Super Bowl face-off between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will kick-off at 6.30pm.