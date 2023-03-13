Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jimmy Kimmel has sparked amusement from Oscars viewers after joking about the rumoured widespread use of diabetes drug Ozempic among Hollywood A-listers.

On Sunday 12 March, Kimmel, who is hosting the 95th annual Academy Awards, took to the stage to share an opening monologue filled with jokes about everything from Nicole Kidman’s AMC ads to Steven Spielberg.

During the monologue, Kimmel then joked about the use of the injectable prescription drug to lose weight, with the comedian telling the audience: “Everybody looks so great. When I look around this room, I can’t help but wonder ‘Is Ozempic right for me?’”

The joke sparked laughter from the crowd, with viewers also sharing their amusement over the quip on social media.

“Can’t believe Jimmy Kimmel made an open reference to Ozempic in front of all of Hollywood,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Not Jimmy Kimmel making fun of the Ozempic craze in Hollywood.”

“Jimmy Kimmel wasting no time with the Ozempic jokes,” someone else tweeted.

According to another viewer, Kimmel deciding to make an Ozempic joke within the first two minutes of the Academy Awards was “so incredibly perfect”.

“BINGO CARD! Took less than two minutes for Jimmy Kimmel to make an Ozempic quip!” one viewer joked.

The popularity of the diabetes drug as a weight loss method has become increasingly popular amid reports of widespread use in Hollywood and social media.

However, amid the increased use, plastic surgeons and dermatologists have warned of an increase in “Ozempic face,” premature facial ageing that can result from the weight loss.