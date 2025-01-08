Joe Biden announces granddaughter Naomi has given birth to her first child

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joe Biden has revealed that his granddaughter, Naomi Biden, has given birth to her first child.

The President of the United States made the announcement during a press conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday (January 8) while discussing the current wildfires in California.

“But the good news is, I’m a great-grandfather as of today,” he said. Although he initially said the child was “a 10-pound baby girl,” he quickly corrected himself, revealing Naomi had a “baby boy.”

The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, later went to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her great-grandson in Joe’s arms. “We are proud to introduce you to our great-grandson: William Brannon Neal, IV,” she wrote in the caption.

The news comes days after Joe first confirmed that Naomi and her husband Peter Neal, were preparing to welcome their child.

“I’m about to be a great-grandfather, Jesus God... I’m going out to California,” he told USA Today on Sunday. “She’s due to have a cesarean on the 8th of January.”

In November, Naomi, who is the eldest daughter of Joe’s son Hunter and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, announced that she was expecting.

Joe Biden announced he was a ‘great-grandfather’ during a press conference in Los Angeles ( Getty Images )

She shared a mirror selfie on Election Day while sporting a black poncho and a matching pair of leggings adorned with an “I Voted” sticker. She also showed off her baby bump, with the caption: “(we) voted.”

Naomi and her husband tied the knot in 2022 during a private ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. The celebration also marked the first White House wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride, and the first one on the South Lawn.

During a cover story with Vogue in 2022, it was revealed that Naomi made a number of wardrobe changes throughout the evening. For example, she walked down the aisle wearing a high-neck, long-sleeved Chantilly lace dress designed by Ralph Lauren. The dress was paired with a cathedral-length silk organza veil, featuring a matching Chantilly lace border.

For the black-tie reception, Naomi changed into a strapless ivory silk Mikado Reem Acra dress, which had her grandmother Roberta Buhle’s pearls sewn into the six-foot train. She also had a third dress, a beaded fringed Markarian mini-dress, for some late-night dancing.

According to Noami, the wedding dress she wore to exchange vows with Neal was inspired by the high-necked gown famously worn by actress Grace Kelly when she married Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956. “Like every little girl, I had a vision in my head – it was Grace Kelly’s dress I loved,” she told Vogue.

Naomi revealed she’d be having her nuptials at the White House in April 2022 and expressed her gratitude to her grandparents.

“Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House,” she tweeted at the time. “We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead.”