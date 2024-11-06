‘We voted’: Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi reveals she’s pregnant on Election Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

President Joe Biden is set to become a great-grandfather for the first time, after his granddaughter Naomi revealed her pregnancy on election night.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old political scion made the big reveal by posting a selfie on her Instagram story, shortly after the polls closed in Washington DC.

Naomi, the eldest daughter of the president’s 54-year-old son Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, sported a black poncho and a matching pair of leggings adorned with an “I Voted” sticker in the post.

Showing off her baby bump, she captioned the post: “(we) voted,” alongside an American flag icon and an upside-down smiley face.

It is not clear how far along Naomi is in her pregnancy.

Naomi Biden posted the selfie announcing her pregnancy to her Instagram story on Tuesday night ( Naomi Biden/Instagram )

Naomi tied the knot with 27-year-old Peter Neal in November 2022 in a lavish ceremony on the White House’s South Lawn.

The president, First Lady Jill Biden, Hunter and wife Melissa, and siblings Finnegan and Maisy attended the big day.

It marked the first wedding ceremony held on the White House grounds since Chelsea Clinton – daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton – married Marc Mezvinsky in July 2010.

Back in June, Naomi took the stand in her father’s gun charges trial in Wilmington, Delaware, telling the court that “after my uncle died, things got bad” – in reference to the death of Hunter’s brother Beau Biden from brain cancer in 2015.

Naomi Biden married Peter Neal on the White House South Lawn on November 22 2022 ( White House )

Naomi also testified that she visited Hunter during his 2018 stint at a Los Angeles rehab facility, where she introduced him to Neal.

This July, when her grandfather abandoned his re-election campaign, making way for Vice President Kamala Harris to step up to the top of the Democratic ticket, Naomi was quick to share her support for her “Pop.”

“I’m nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction,” she wrote on X on July 21.

“Our world is better today in so many ways thanks to him. To the Americans who have always had his back, keep the faith. He will always have ours.”