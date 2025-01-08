Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Joe Biden is being blasted after he tried to inject a bit of levity into a briefing on the California widlfires by announcing he had become a great-grandfather.

However, the comment didn’t land and was condemned online given the disaster that was unfolding just miles away.

After noting that he’d received word that the home of his son Hunter — who is dad to new mom Naomi — had initially been believed to have burned down in the fire but was actually still standing, Biden revealed that he was now a proud great-grandfather, even as he appeared to be unsure of his grandchild’s gender at first.

“The good news is I’m a great grandfather as of today… A 10 pound baby girl… baby boy,” Biden said Wednesday in Los Angeles, adding that he would “remember this day for a lot of the wrong reasons.”

open image in gallery Wildfires are raging in Los Angeles as a result of high winds and dry conditions ( Getty Images )

The president’s positive non-sequitur came after he’d received word that the wildfires plaguing Los Angeles have burned hundreds of structures and displaced tens of thousands, with little end in sight as they have not begun to be contained by California fire services, even with the allocation of federal resources by way of a disaster declaration that president signed earlier this week.

Nick Sortor, a pro-Trump influencer and self-styled journalist who frequently travels to disaster areas to find fault with Biden administration responses, took to X to slam the outgoing president.

He wrote: “Joe Biden just used the Los Angeles Fire press conference to announce he’s a great-grandfather WTF? This man is an absolute disgrace.”

Another pro-Trump influencer, Blake Marnell — better known as “Brick Suit” for the bespoke wall-themed menswear he sports at the incoming president’s rallies — wrote that Biden “always makes it about himself.”

Biden, who leaves office in just under two weeks, is the first American president to be a great-grandparent during his term.

A user named Sara Rose wrote “As California is literally burning down, tone deaf POS Biden uses the wildfire briefing to announce that as of today, he’s a great-grandfather. Who cares?? Disgusting.”

While fellow right wing poster _JohnnyMAGA noted: “Reporters clap as Biden announces that he’s a great grandfather. Meanwhile, fires are destroying homes left and right just miles away. Freaking disgusting.”